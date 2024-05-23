4 people died and twenty were injured

Four people were killed and about ten injured after the roof of a two-story building collapsed on the Spanish island of Mallorca, emergency services announced Thursday. The human toll is rising after an initial report of two deaths.

“Four people died and 21 others were injured in various degrees”, a spokesman for the archipelago’s emergency services told AFP. The condition of some of the injured is critical and people “Multinationals” are among the victims, he said, unable to give further details.

“The roof of the two-storey building collapsed” The incident happened in Playa de Palma, south of Palma de Mallorca, a tourist island in the Mediterranean archipelago of the Balearic Islands, an emergency services spokesman told AFP.

The collapse occurred on Thursday afternoon at a restaurant located in this area popular with foreign tourists, according to local media. Several firefighters were stationed at the scene, while ambulances took the injured to hospital, an AFP photographer noted at the site.

Rescue services “Continue work on site” They said in a message posted on social network X to check if the victims were still trapped under the rubble. The street was cordoned off by police to allow rescuers to work.

The reasons for the collapse of the restaurant, located on Cartago Street in Playa de Palma, are currently unknown, but according to witnesses cited by local media, the roof collapsed on part of the first floor.

Known for its clear waters and beaches, the Balearic Islands are Spain’s second biggest tourist destination after Catalonia. According to official statistics, in 2023, they will welcome more than 14 million tourists.