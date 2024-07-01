4 signs that will have unexpected luck on July 1, 2024

Welcome to the first day of July and the unexpected wealth that comes with it. For the four zodiac signs, our astrological charts tell us that the Moon, which is associated with Mars, is also aligned with the Sun, Venus, and Saturn. This leads us to a turn of events, and a positive and uplifting “surprise”.

We may hear some very good news today. There is a good chance that with all these planets aligning so neatly, those of us who experience this sudden and unexpected good fortune will find it connected to love and possibly financially. All good news here.

The four signs receive luck on Monday, July 1, and everything will definitely be fine in our world.

1. Gemini

Alexey | Canva Pro

You are working with the power of Saturn and Mars on this day, July 1, 2024, and Gemini, consider yourself among the lucky ones because this day and its transits really come to your rescue. This is a situation where you need money, and suddenly it comes along. You may have moved yourself into a state of depression, but wait, because this day is about to turn everything on its side.

Not only will you receive good news, but this good news will relieve many of your worries. Once you start thinking clearly again, miracles start to happen. All you really need is a clear mind free of troubling thoughts, and after this Monday, you will be free and devoid of troubling thoughts.

Your unexpected fortune is almost expected only because you have worked so hard to get where you are today. However, you let your anxiety take over, and this holds you back from the spell. All is well now, because this Moon-Mars conjunction saves the day and comes at just the right time. Gratitude lasts, Gemini!

2. The lion

Alex | Canva Pro

July 1 opens the doors to good luck, and you’ll hear about it from an unexpected source. However, good news is still good news, no matter how it reaches you. Because you have a Sun-Moon alignment, this unexpected turn of events is bound to bring you joy and happiness.

The solar energy helps you think and clear away the cobwebs that have clouded your mind. This is part of what paves the way for you to be present for this most unexpected and fortunate event to occur. Because you are prepared, you are receptive, and your participation in this is crucial. Your attitude is receptive, and so you receive.

The universe sees you, Leo, and knows that this is the right time to help you. It also shows you that you are on the right path and that everything in your life will succeed. So, stick with that positive thinking and keep manifesting life the way you want it to be. Apparently, you have some powerful friends there.

3. Sagittarius

Alexei | Canva Pro

Alongside you this Monday are the celestial bodies of the Sun, Venus, Mars, and Saturn, all working hard in concert to make your life a better place to live. What you will see happening at this time is a sudden change of events. You may not expect this kind of change, but it could change the way you think from now on.

What you don’t realize is that by changing the path you’ve been taking, you’re headed towards something completely new and much better than you ever expected. You are not a person who craves surprises because you like organization and predictability. The universe has a big change in mind, and things will go a lot better than you could have ever imagined.

What you have to do is live with it as you do, Sagittarius. It may all seem like a strange new country to you, but you are an explorer and adventurer. So trying something new is what will lead you to more and more good luck. When you trust the universe, you end up winning big. Victory is yours, Sagittarius!

4. Whale

Alex | Canva Pro

Well, that’s a nice turn of events! That’s what you’ll be saying by the end of this day, July 1st, because you really didn’t know you’d have such good luck. This unexpected twist makes you smile and feel thrilled that you were somehow “chosen” to be the recipient of such wonderful news.

Related stories from YourTango:

Since there’s a lot of Venus energy in your life, you’ll likely discover that this great news has something to do with your love life. This could be the day when your partner tells you something you want to hear or you make plans to do something that takes you somewhere you’ve always wanted to go.

Mars is powering the transit of Venus in such a way that “good news” is inevitable for your sign, Pisces. It’s not just good news. It’s great fortune, and while it comes as a shock, it’s certainly something you can handle and deal with well. This is a great day for you, Pisces, and much joy and happiness to you and yours!

Ruby Miranda Explains the I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.