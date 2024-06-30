45 “Pamper Yourself” Products You’ll Actually Put to Good Use

Note that the noise cancellation rate is 95%, which is ideal for keeping their ears away from traffic and children’s noise, if necessary, but not 100% like Apple version.

Here’s what BuzzFeeder Maitland Quitmeyer had to say about these headphones: “I just bought these products after they first came out – I’ve been thinking about getting the AirPods Max, but I’m very concerned about how the headphones fit – I am sensitive to my ears getting hot after wearing certain headphones for a long time. So, instead of (or before) committing to the $500 version, I thought it would be a good idea to give these products a try. And it turns out I love them so far! They are very comfortable and don’t get too hot in my ears. The sound quality for my non-specialist ears is also excellent! And the noise cancellation works for me – it blocks out annoying street noise so I can fully immerse myself in my tunes.

Promising review: “These headphones are surprisingly good. I was very impressed with the quality of them, considering the price. They are easy to pair, come charged, and are very nice. People have actually asked me if they are the AirPods Max. I also really like the ability to pause/skip and adjust the volume on the headphones (which many headphones lack). Noise cancellation is very good. I can’t hear much when I listen to music. When there’s no music, it still cancels out a lot, but not everything, like most headphones. I really wish they could turn the volume up a bit, but they still have great sound quality. 4.5/5″ —Amazon customer

