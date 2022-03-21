If true, few would complain that the San Francisco 49ers waited so long to trade in the middle Jimmy Garoppolo. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the team has an important commercial proposition for the veteran bystander.

“As we hear, GM John Lynch tells the 49ers interested teams that he has Shown in the hands of two second-round picks For Garoppolo, a player the team got in 2017 to pick one up for the second round.”

That’s a lot more than anyone expected the team to get the often injured quarterback, especially after other less impressive players filled points around the league with teams in need of the quarterback.

“At least one team interested in the news responded, by concluding that if the 49 players had two first-round picks for Garoppolo, they should accept it,” Florio added.

Nobody will argue with that. However, we are still waiting for a solution to the situation. Could a trade be imminent? Which team might have made such an offer? The remaining obvious teams in need of midfield are the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.

The Seattle Seahawks are also seeking a starting quarterback. However, San Francisco is unlikely to trade Garoppolo within the department – but it’s not impossible.

Garoppolo is set to earn more than $25 million in 2022, the final year of his contract, and is currently recovering from the shoulder surgery he had on March 8.

