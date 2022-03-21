If true, few would complain that the San Francisco 49ers waited so long to trade in the middle Jimmy Garoppolo. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the team has an important commercial proposition for the veteran bystander. “As we hear, GM John Lynch tells the 49ers interested teams that he has Shown in the hands of two second-round picks For Garoppolo, a player the team got in 2017 to pick one up for the second round.” That’s a lot more than anyone expected the team to get the often injured quarterback, especially after other less impressive players filled points around the league with teams in need of the quarterback. “At least one team interested in the news responded, by concluding that if the 49 players had two first-round picks for Garoppolo, they should accept it,” Florio added. Nobody will argue with that. However, we are still waiting for a solution to the situation. Could a trade be imminent? Which team might have made such an offer? The remaining obvious teams in need of midfield are the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. The Seattle Seahawks are also seeking a starting quarterback. However, San Francisco is unlikely to trade Garoppolo within the department – but it’s not impossible. Garoppolo is set to earn more than $25 million in 2022, the final year of his contract, and is currently recovering from the shoulder surgery he had on March 8. Related news



Middlekoff: It was rumored that 49 players were offered to pick Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round

What is Jimmy Garoppolo’s ATC if I’m a San Francisco 49ers? What kind of show will make you drop everything, finalize a deal, and stop all that casual guesswork? How about choosing a second round? According to John Middlekafe, the 49ers may have that kind of show on the table, which is as incredible as it sounds. “I would say if they get three and two, how is that humanly possible?” Middlekopf said in his podcast with Jay Haberman as they discussed if they were underestimating the Garoppolo trade. “Listen, I got a message yesterday someone told them – and they’re like, ‘I think he’s crazy’ – there are two at the table.” Khalil Mac just traded for two, and I got

Pellisero: 49ers’ trading price for Jimmy Garoppolo could be ‘second-round pick and more’

Last week, there was a rumor that a team offered the San Francisco 49ers a selection for second-round quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. If this is true, what is the deal breaker? After all, the Niners are over the cap by about $9.6 million, and Garoppolo’s massive salary release would quickly net him less than the $208.2 million salary cap. So, assuming the second-round pick at the table is correct, why are we still waiting for Garoppolo’s decision? According to NFL Media’s Tom Pellisero, the 49ers of the NFL are looking for more. “Now, he’s out of shoulder surgery,” Pelissero told Kay Adams on Good Morning Football. “It will not be erased until the beginning

Colts will “think hard” about going after 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per report

The Indianapolis Colts have traded Carson Wentz for the Washington captains and now find themselves among NFL teams in need. Following the trade news, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport stated that the Colts are expected to be “in the mix” for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The #Colts are now in the QB race again, and we expect them to be in the mix for Jimmy Garoppolo too. – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet)

49ers award LB Aziz Al Shaer in the second round of bidding

The San Francisco 49ers are giving limited free back agent Aziz Al Shaer a second-round bid, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garavolo. The defender receives a salary offer for a year of approximately $4 million. A source says the #49 owners are giving LB Aziz Al Shaer in the second round of bidding as a restricted free agent. Uncertified Former Free Agent Gets One Year Salary Offer Just Under $4 Million With Bid. – Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo)