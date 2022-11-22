November 22, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

49ers' Brandon Ayuk has a TD celebration that goes awry

49ers’ Brandon Ayuk has a TD celebration that goes awry

Joy Love November 22, 2022 2 min read

sports // San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Ayuk scored a second-half touchdown against the Cardinals on Monday in Mexico City.

Eduardo Verdugo / AP

Nick Schibetta was in pain Monday night in Mexico City. long time 49ers The employee who filmed and produced the video for the team since 2017She showed up at a 49ers-Cardinals game at Estadio Azteca with food poisoning. to me many of media members.

While the Niners were racing, it got worse for Schebetta. In the third quarter, with San Francisco leading 24-10, Jimmy Garoppolo Brandon Ayuk found on Crossover pattern of 18 yards. The Cardinals offered little resistance, as they had all night, and Aiuk swooped into the end zone to put the game away.

The rout was really underway, and Ayuk whipped the ball through the back of the end zone to celebrate, digging Schebetta in the shin.

Ayuk immediately realized what had happened and joined several of his running mates to Schebetta to check on him. From many angles, Ayuk, Christian McCaffrey, Depo Samuel, and even one of the referees can be seen hugging Schibetta and patting him on the back as he gets up gingerly.

Chipita is seen laughing, and Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports noted, it could have been much worse. He moved at the last minute and hit a quad instead of a direct shot to the groin. The product is said to be fine.



See also  Conor McClain, a newly confident, is the US gymnastics champion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Caught on tape in San Francisco, Aaron Judge is expected to meet the Giants

November 22, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

The Jets’ Robert Salih will not commit to Zack Wilson as a Sunday QB

November 22, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Highlights of the World Cup 2022: Live updates between Senegal and the Netherlands

November 21, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

7 min read

‘It feels like something different’: Turning Clocks into Opera | opera

November 22, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

The La Brea Tar Pits are full of mysteries. Here are three of the most baffling

November 22, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

49ers’ Brandon Ayuk has a TD celebration that goes awry

November 22, 2022 Joy Love
5 min read

US receives barbs at COP27 despite China’s soaring emissions | cop 27

November 22, 2022 Frank Tomlinson