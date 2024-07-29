5 Zodiac Signs That Will Have Amazing Predictions on July 29, 2024

A beautiful reality awaits us on Monday, July 29, 2024, as cosmic currents shift and change in ways we have never seen before. Will you discover yourself under this influence? Or will you allow fears to control you and miss the opportunity?

Of course, five signs will benefit from this message on Monday: Aries, Scorpio, Pisces, Aquarius, and Leo. However, the rest of the signs are advised to join the collective force for good as well.

Mercury in Virgo emerges as the primary benefactor, closely followed by Venus in Leo as the secondary benefactor. These transits reflect our understanding that life has many facets. What may seem dull and boring from one angle may turn out to be the most beautiful and enchanting from another.

So don’t ignore anything until you get to know it better. Just remember: this message is not about the toxic things in life. Sometimes, one has to trust their gut and leave a place as soon as they realize they are in danger.

Additionally, with the Moon in Taurus, we must give ourselves the time and space we need to flourish to our full potential. Be patient and you will discover something extraordinary.

Top 5 horoscopes for today, July 29, 2024:

1. Aries

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé / Canva

Best sign to work with: Cancer and Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Be yourself.

Best time of day: 7am/pm

Aries, Monday’s energy has a power that demands attention. If you align yourself with it, you will find that your path to your goals becomes clear and easy. However, it also requires a price for its assistance – complete dedication to your chosen path. Will you embrace this gift or turn away from it?

We also encourage you to be yourself wherever you go and wherever you are. This is part of the puzzle too. Ultimately, those who truly understand themselves are those who understand the path they have chosen and do not waver from it.

2. Scorpio

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé / Canva

Best sign to work with: Other Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Today brings new opportunities.

Best time of day: 2 pm

Scorpio, sometimes it’s important to take a few steps back so you can move forward with strength. That’s your message for this Monday. Don’t let the world tell you what you can or can’t do. Definitely don’t let them push you to move faster than you think is right. Trust yourself and the pace that works for you.

We also encourage you to make new friends and learn from people with different backgrounds and experiences. Exciting adventures await you!

3. Pisces

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé / Canva

Best sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Sometimes, it’s best to keep your secrets.

Best time of day: 5pm

Pisces, sometimes it’s good to shine like a diamond and not be shy about revealing your hopes and dreams, but not always. The message for you on Monday is to be more aware of who you tell your deepest thoughts and desires to and when it’s best to keep your secrets.

You will discover your blessings when you trust that inner voice in this matter. After all, as a Pisces, you are always in tune with the collective and cosmic currents.

4. Aquarius

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé / Canva

Best sign to work with: Leo and Cancer

Best area to focus on: Your thoughts are gold, so trust them.

Best time of day: 7pm

Aquarius, your creative talents will win the day. So harness them and be ready to impress yourself and others in the process. Anyone who thinks you’re too much is probably speaking from an inner insecurity. Steer clear of these places, and instead gravitate to places where you know someone will appreciate you and where you can shine.

You will find your blessings on Monday when you realize that you are perfect just the way you are. After all, the oak tree is perfect too… yet it knows how to grow.

Related Stories from YourTango:

5. The lion

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé / Canva

Best sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Hard work will bring rewards.

Best time of day: 2 pm

Leo, it’s time to realize your true existence and intensify your efforts in your chosen path. This is how the doors of cosmic blessings will open for you on Monday. For some of you, this opportunity/blessing will come through your professional life. So keep your eyes open and your senses alert!

Now is the time to acknowledge all the hard work you’ve put in to get where you are now. Don’t fall into the trap of being dissatisfied as a way to keep yourself hungry and ambitious. This will do more harm than good. What’s something you’ve done recently that you’re most proud of?

Valeria Black He is a tarot card reader and astrologer. YouTuber She has expertise in spells, runes and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.