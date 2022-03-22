March 22, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

5000 exoplanets! NASA confirms a major milestone for planetary science

5000 exoplanets! NASA confirms a major milestone for planetary science

Cheryl Riley March 22, 2022 4 min read

Our share of strange and new worlds has just reached 5000.

Astronomers have added the 5,000th extraterrestrial world to NASA’s archive of exoplanets, and officials at the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California announced on Monday (March 21).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

New Evidence Supports Coastal Route for Peoples of the Americas

March 22, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Takes Pictures of China’s Rover From Space

March 21, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

NASA Expands Innovative Helicopter Mission to Mars

March 21, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

7 min read

‘Drive My Car’: Ryosuke Hamaguchi prepares for the Oscars

March 22, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

5000 exoplanets! NASA confirms a major milestone for planetary science

March 22, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Nintendo Switch update finally allows users to create folders for game collections that are called

March 22, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Biden confirms Putin’s use of a hypersonic missile in Ukraine and “the Russian leader appeared against the wall”

March 22, 2022 Frank Tomlinson