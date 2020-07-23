$50K Lottery Ticket Bought At Warren Supermarket

WARREN, NJ — A Warren grocery store sold a New Jersey Lottery ticket profitable the $50,000 third-tier prize for the Wednesday drawing.

The ticket was offered at Kings Super Markets, 64 Mountain Blvd., in Warren. It matched 4 of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn.

The winning figures for the Wednesday drawing were: 16, 25, 36, 44, and 55. The Pink Ability Ball selection was 14. The Multiplier variety was 03.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $117 million for the following drawing to be held Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

