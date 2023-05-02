May 2, 2023

6 people died in the massive pileup caused by the dust storm

Rusty Knowles May 2, 2023 2 min read

The play took place on the highway connecting the major cities of St.Louis and Chicago. The cars collided for a distance of about three kilometers.

Via Le Figaro with AFP

Published Upgrade

A dust storm caused a massive pile-up on a highway in the northeastern US state of Illinois on Monday (May 1), killing at least six people and injuring around 30, officials said. Images of the devastation showed the smoldering carcasses of dozens of vehicles, including long trucks, piled one after the other, while other cars were parked on the grass, on their sides, in an atmosphere filled with saffron dust. A total of 6 people died. “More than 30 people” were taken to hospital, local police said.

The drama happened around 11:00 a.m. local time Monday on the highway that connects the major cities of Saint-Louis and Chicago. Near the town of Farmersville, cars collided for about three kilometers on both sides of the road. The injured ranged from 2 to 80 years old, some of them life-threatening. “Around 30 commercial vehicles and 40 to 60 cars were involved. This includes two semi-trailer trucks that caught fire in the accidents.Police added.

Many of these pile-ups “Strong winds blowing dust from agricultural fields towards the highway leading to zero visibility”, the statement said. In July 2021, eight people died in a pileup caused by a sandstorm in western Utah.

