7 Apple Black Friday deals that bring big savings on travel tech

Editor’s note: These prices were accurate as of November 25th and will vary after that time.

The busy holiday shopping season is officially here.

When you start to cross gifts off your list, chances are that at least one family member or friend will want to get the latest Apple product. From AirPods to me AirTags to me MacsThere are plenty of new technologies in almost every budget that are sure to impress.

While you’re shopping for everyone else, you might also treat yourself to a big tech upgrade, whether it’s an Apple Watch or a freshly updated iPad.

There are Black Friday savings to be made across almost the entire suite of Apple products. Discounts apply to previous and current generation electronic icons: MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and more.

So far, we’ve found some great Apple deals from Amazon — and here’s what we found.

Apple AirTag 4 package

Buy here for $80 (originally $99).

Apple AirTags. An apple

The hottest travel accessory of the year is undoubtedly Apple’s AirTags. These coin-sized buttons help you keep track of and find the items that matter most. With lost and delayed checked bags becoming a staple of the pandemic-era travel experience, it’s more important than ever to have an AirTag in your checked bag.

You might also want to add one to your skateboard, backpack, and purse because you never know when you might end up checking these items. As we’ve seen during travel meltdowns this year, pulling up your item’s current location without relying on airline information is invaluable. Here’s how you can Layer on some extra savings If you have an American Express credit card.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

Related: What is the best credit card for Apple purchases?

2022 MacBook Air

Buy here for $1,049 (originally $1,199).

2022 MacBook Air. An apple

An apple The new MacBook Air It is the traveler’s dream machine. The revamped thin and light design makes carrying this computer very easy, and the laptop packs some serious chops. Thanks to the new M2 chip, you can multitask without problems while achieving an impressive all-day battery life. I used the computer for 19 straight hours on the world’s longest flight and landed with 86% of charge remaining. Other improvements include a full-size keyboard, an upgraded 13.6-inch screen, and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera.

Related: 6 reasons why Apple’s new MacBook Air is the perfect travel laptop

2022 AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

Buy here for $200 (originally $249).

2022 AirPods Pro (2nd generation). An apple

These earphones are definitely powerful enough to be the go-to for most travelers. I was Fly with the new AirPods Pro Over the past few weeks I’ve been particularly impressed with the improved noise cancellation, which is now twice as powerful as it was before. The charging case has also been updated with better Find My support and a speakerphone, making it easier to locate your AirPods in your bag. Other upgrades include a more customizable fit and an increased battery. Plus, they sell at the lowest price for the last 30 days on Amazon, so be sure to snap them up while they’re in stock.

Related: After 10,000 miles, Apple’s latest AirPods Pro are the new travel destination

AirPods (2nd generation)

Buy here for $80 (originally $159).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation). Amazon

While these long-stemmed AirPods don’t feature noise cancellation, they’re sure to be a hit thanks to the 50% discount. They pack some new features over the original AirPods, including improved sound and longer battery life. Convenient sensors allow you to pause and resume music by removing the earpiece, while “Hey Siri” now activates hands-free voice control. These may be AirPods for beginners, but they’re a great way to get access to the AirPods ecosystem at an affordable price.

Related: 9 ways to save more on amazon

2022 iPad Air

Buy now for $559 (originally $599).

Apple iPad Air. An apple

Apple’s mid-range iPad received a major update earlier this year. It’s now powered by an ultra-fast M1 chip, which makes multitasking a breeze. The 12MP Ultra Wide Camera supports Apple’s proprietary Center Stage technology that shines through on all your work Zoom or Facetime calls from anywhere. Plus, new upgrades like 5G cellular connectivity and a USB-C port make this iPad the go-to pick for almost everyone. You can even choose from five vibrant colours.

Apple Watch SE

Buy here for $229 (originally $249).

Apple Watches. An apple

This is Apple’s newest, most affordable watch, and with a $20 savings, it’s now at Amazon’s lowest price in the last 30 days. The SE model delivers the core Apple Watch experience, including activity tracking, heart rate notifications, and an experience fully connected to your iPhone. In addition, new safety features such as crash detection will help you alert first responders if you are involved in a car accident. With a redesigned case back, Apple Watch SE perfectly matches the three classic case finishes — silver, star, and night.

Apple Gift Card

Buy $100 or more and get a $15 Amazon credit.

If you can’t decide or if you’d like to let the recipient choose their favorite Apple product, Amazon is offering a Black Friday promotional credit on Apple Gift Card purchases. When you buy $100 or more in Apple Gift Cards, you’ll receive a $15 Amazon credit to use toward a future purchase. This offer applies to physical and digital (email delivery) Apple Gift Cards, but you need to enter the code listed to get the discount.