76ers’ Harden visits with a Michigan shooting victim

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden sank an overtime 3-pointer that sent the 76ers to a playoff victory and immediately waved at John Howe, a Michigan shooting survivor. who developed a Long distance FaceTime support With a star guard from Philadelphia.

Harden just scored 42 points, removed his sneakers, Sign them and hand them over to his new friend.

“It brought me good vibes and good energy,” Harden said.

Hao was all smiles as he looked on from the court, a much-needed respite from the looming rehab for the international student from China who attended Game 4 as Harden’s guest.

Before the match, Harden leaned over to Howe and gave small pats on the back before resuming pre-match practice.

“You look good,” Harden told Howe.

The 20-year-old Hao and his parents are invited by Harden to a 76ers game as soon as he is available to travel.

Howe recently left a Chicago rehab facility where he has been since the February shooting at the university’s East Lansing campus that killed three students and injured five others.

Howe wore the number 1 Harden jersey and attended the match with his parents. Howe’s father also donned Harden’s jersey and posed for photos while the 76ers warmed up behind him.

Harden learned after the shooting that Howe was a fan of his sneakers and donated money, then called the student to offer encouragement.

“I know it’s hard right now, you just have to be mentally strong,” Harden said in a video of the call in February. “Just think positive things and keep pushing. Keep fighting. I got you.”

Harden also kept his promise that Hao could attend a match. The family watched the game from the club box at Wells Fargo Center.

“When I got injured, he read the news about it, he just came to give us all the support we needed,” Howe told the Associated Press. “I really appreciate that.”

Howe said his spirits were strong and he is now a 76ers fan because of Harden.

“It taught me to stay strong,” Howe said.

The shooting took place in Michigan in February during evening classes at Berkeley Hall And near MSU Union. Students across the vast campus were ordered to take cover for four hours — “run, hide and fight” if necessary — while police pursued Anthony McCray, 43, who eventually killed himself when police confronted him near his home in Lansing.

Howe said he doesn’t know what’s next for him and still needs additional therapy. Howe said he is committed to graduating from Michigan State, though he may return with his parents to China.

“I hope to return to my normal life and rehabilitation as soon as possible,” he said.

