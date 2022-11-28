9 best Cyber ​​Monday TV deals – QLED for $299 now

refreshes

(Image credit: LG) Sometimes the best Cyber ​​Monday TV deal is on a slightly older model. The LG C1 OLED was one of the best TVs of 2021 and it’s still a great bunch. And now you can save a whopping $900 at Best Buy. in our area LG C1 OLED reviewWe were impressed with this TV’s picture quality, viewing angles, and consistent brightness. The C1 is also great for gamers due to its 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports, so it’s ready for your device. PS5 And the Xbox Xbox X. Add a 40-watt sound system that our reviewer was impressed with, and you’ve got one bargain.

(Image credit: Future) If you missed this during Black Friday, the TCL 98″ XL Collection 4K QLED TV on sale for $4,999 at Best Buy. I know it’s expensive, but this huge TV normally costs $8,499. This means this Black friday tv deal It takes $3,500 off the regular price, making this one of the biggest Black Friday savings opportunities we’ve seen so far. Why get one? The TCL 98″ QLED 4K TV is a fully loaded Google TV, which means it’s packed with smart features. Not only can you use it to watch all your favorite streaming services (Netflix, Disney Plus, and Hulu, to name a few) it also integrates with your own Google Home devices In addition, a set of 4 HDMI ports is plentiful for all your peripherals, be it speakers or a game console

(Image credit: LG) Besides running this live blog of TV deals, I’ve also been answering questions via email and Twitter about the best TV deals. One of the questions I’ve been getting repeatedly this week is from people who want to save money on OLED, but still want something great for sports and gaming. 9 times out of 10, I would recommend the LG B2 OLED. It’s the best value OLED TV that has most of the LG C2’s best features but at a price much closer to the entry-level LG A2 OLED. Today, the 55-inch version is under $1,000 at Best Buy, a solid $300 discount. See also FAMILY BATTLE: Tag Arena for PC launches in Early Access on August 6th

(Image credit: Amazon) Looking for a 65-inch TV deal for Cyber ​​Monday? 65″ X80K TV (NEW FOR 2022) DOWN TO $698 at Amazon. Equipped with an X1 processor and TRILUMINOS Pro display, the X80K delivers a bright, colorful, and clear picture that would put older models to shame. With nearly 600 reviews and a 4.5 rating, this 2022 model has the potential to stand up to other mid-rangers like the TCL 6-Series and Vizio M-Series Quantum, but it does come with Google TV built-in to help it stand apart from the competition.

(Image credit: Amazon) If you’re looking for something larger than a 50-inch TV, this 55-inch set delivers a 4K picture with HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus support. The Fire TV 4 series makes it easy to operate your favorite streaming services, and you’ll get Alexa Voice Remote to find apps, movies, and shows. You also get 3 HDMI ports with HDMI eARC support. For $30 more than the Hisense U6, this is a great alternative.

(Image credit: Hisense) Looking to get your hands on a 50-inch QLED TV on the cheap before Cyber ​​Monday? Amazon has the Hisense U6 series for a whopping 43% off its regular price of $529, making it one of the best deals currently going. Besides having a quantum dot filter, this TV uses a full matrix panel, supports regular HDR, HDR10 +, and Dolby Vision HDR formats, and comes with the Amazon Fire smart platform built-in.

(Image credit: LG) I couldn’t post a roundup of TV deals without mentioning my favorite OLED TV of the year, the LG C2 OLED. today is LG C2 42″ OLED on sale for $899 at Best Buy. This is $400 off the original price of the TV. If you don’t have an OLED TV yet, the LG C2 is the best place to start. While it may not be as affordable as a basic 4K LCD TV, OLED quality is a game-changer. Whether it’s immersive gaming or blockbuster movie night, OLED’s contrast, brightness control, and color reproduction can’t be beat. See also Acer's AMD Swift Edge laptop is a nice reminder of Intel's tax