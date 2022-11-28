96+ Cyber ​​Monday deals under $25 at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and more

Internet Mon Sales are increasing and operating across a range of retailers, resulting in more deals across a range of categories. With huge sales at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and many other stores, there are great discounts to be found. And if you want to stretch your budget, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals you can find for $25 or less, whether you’re shopping for tech, toys, your home, or fashion and beauty.

These low-priced Cyber ​​Monday deals are perfect for those cheap gifts you need for family members, friends, or co-workers (hello, holiday gift exchange games). And if your budget is a bit larger, we have it too The best Cyber ​​Monday deals for $50 or less. This story is updated often as deals change, so be sure to check back for the latest sales details. Happy gifting!

Cyber ​​Monday tech deals under $25

Smart home deals and sales

Jared Diban/CNET Every time Amazon has offered a bundle like this in the past, it’s sold out before the end of the sale period. Since this is the latest Amazon Echo Dot, we expect there will be a lot of interest in the mega discount, so make sure to grab one now before it’s too late.

Chamberlain This smart accessory can be added to almost any garage door manufactured after 1993. It connects to your phone, allowing for easy control of the door from anywhere. It comes down to the best price, so be sure to buy one for yourself and even some family members: they will thank you for something so useful. See also Nasdaq futures drop after weak Amazon guidance adds pressure to technical defeat You’re getting price alerts for MyQ Smart Garage Control: $17

Streaming device deals for your tv

Sarah Teo/CNET If you want to add some smart stuff to your existing TV, you can do exactly that while saving 50% on Amazon’s 4K-enabled streaming stick today. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a great choice if you’re new to smart TV functionality with its easy-to-use operating system and Alexa-enabled voice remote control. You’re getting Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K price alerts

Audio Deals: Portable speakers, wireless earbuds, and more

Tech accessory deals

Bedouin This compact USB-C charger delivers an impressive 30W output to help you charge all your gear as fast as possible. There are many different options with outputs up to 65 watts.

Cyber ​​Monday home deals under $25

iHealth At-home COVID-19 tests are a great thing to have and the perfect time to buy them is when they are on sale. This package comes with two easy-to-use tests that give you results within 15 minutes. You are receiving price alerts for iHealth COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests: $12

Cyber ​​Monday subscription and software deals under $25: HBO Max, Adobe, and more

Sam’s Club For a limited time only, new members can save over 50% on their first year of Sam’s Club membership. This unlocks all of the great online inventory and offers from Sam’s Club, plus discounted gas and more.

Cyber ​​Monday game deals under $25

MSCHF Are you looking for a fun gift that gives out of the box and a little more fun? This puzzle is a QR code that is scanned once fully assembled and offers a chance to win up to $1 million from it. Most people will win $1, but that’s the fun of it.

Cyber ​​Monday fashion deals under $25

Bedouin This hat comes in two different style options and can be customized to suit everyone. The baseball cap is a black washed cap that has a stitched leather patch with the Nomad logo, while the camper cap is two-tone and the Nomad logo at sunset. Check them both out now.

Cyber ​​Monday beauty deals under $25