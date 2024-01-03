A $20,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold at a NJ convenience store

The $20,000 Mega Millions third prize ticket for Tuesday's lottery drawing was purchased at a convenience store in Sussex County.

Lottery officials said the lucky ticket was purchased from Food Bag on Route 23 in Montagu.

You have matched four numbers plus the mega ball.

Tuesday's winning numbers were: 3, 18, 27, 29 And 64. It was a huge ball 1 It was megaplier 2X.

While no one across the country won Tuesday's $114 million jackpot, four second-prize tickets matching five numbers were purchased. Tickets sold in Connecticut and Texas are worth $2 million each because the winners spent $1 extra for the Megaplier option. A ticket purchased in Arizona is worth $1 million, while a ticket sold in California is worth $713,143.

California Lottery prizes vary depending on ticket sales and number of winners. It differs from the fixed second prizes offered in other participating countries.

The odds of a $2 ticket winning the jackpot by matching five numbers and the Mega Ball are 302,575,350 to 1. Players have a 1 in 12,607,306 chance of getting a ticket that matches five numbers but not the Mega Ball and winning at least $1 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays in 45 states, in addition to Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands.

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was back at an estimated $20 million with a $10.1 million cash option. A winning ticket for an $842 million jackpot was sold in Michigan in Monday's drawing.

