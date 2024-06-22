A 25-year-old pays $1,472 a month to live in a car-free neighborhood

Cars are not allowed on the streets of Kuldísák, and residents cannot park their cars on site. Residents get discounts on transportation services like Waymo, a self-driving car. “Our communities prioritize biking, walking and transit over cars and parking.” website States. Located in Tempe, Arizona, the community has 180 residents with plans to grow to more than 1,000. Apartments there range from studios to three-bedroom units, and prices start at around $1,400 per month. “Since moving into this walkable community, I feel like I’ve definitely stepped out of my comfort zone a lot,” Stratman tells CNBC Make It. “They’re not against cars, they’re just against dependence on cars.”

Culdesac is “the first car-free neighborhood built from scratch in the United States,” Culdesac CEO Ryan Johnson told CNBC Make It. Mickey Todiwala. Photo by CNBC Make it

Stratman moved into one of the live-work spaces in Kuldisak in February. The Brite Candle Co. store is located in… In the front and Stratman's bedroom and other living spaces are located at the back. The unit has a walk-in closet, washer and dryer. "I'm actually able to own a public-facing retail store and also make money from my apartment," she says. "At first, it was a little uncomfortable just having so many people in my living space, but over time, I've really gotten used to it. I'm actually very excited about people coming over and making candles." Stratman pays $1,472 in monthly rent and an additional $140 for utilities and internet. Stratman's initial costs included a $1,000 insurance deposit.

Stratman uses the front room of her apartment in Kuldesac as a retail space for her candle business. Mickey Todiwala. Photo by CNBC Make it

Culdesac provides Stratman and other residents with access to a pool, fully equipped gym, car rentals and light rail. Each resident is also given a free e-bike. The community has many shops and a supermarket on the grounds. Even though it is car-free, Kuldisak still has parking spaces for visitors and residents who need them. Stratman owns a car and keeps it off her property, as required, but says she’s “actually become less dependent on my car, even though I use it for business purposes.”

The Stratman unit has a walk-in closet, washer and dryer. Mickey Todiwala. Photo by CNBC Make it

Stratman doesn’t see herself leaving the neighborhood anytime soon. “I always grew up very introverted and only cared about myself,” she says. “So coming here and meeting all the friendly people I’ve met and the relationships I’ve made is why I chose Culdesac.” “Having a live work space has saved me a lot of money,” she says. Since moving, Stratman has seen her business grow and wants to eventually move into a larger retail space there. “We take [my work and home] Combining them into one has been very helpful, especially for a small business owner who is not making thousands of dollars.”

Stratman's live-work space also has a patio that she uses to relax and store the electric bike she got when she moved in. Mickey Todiwala. Photo by CNBC Make it