A battle of statistics between Erdogan and his opponent, Kılışateroğlu, the first estimates are expected around 8 p.m.

Find all of our live #TURKEY here

: good evening ! We’re keeping a close eye on what’s playing out in Turkey right now, but we’re waiting for a little more cohesive results to echo them, while the battle of the stats continues.

: Why didn’t you announce the Turkish election results?

: Ondeis.

: “We’re in the lead” (Öndeyiz) confirms Erdoğan’s social democratic opponent, Kemal Kılışateroğlu, while all votes have not yet been counted. Kemal Kilicadoglu leads a united front of six parties ranging from the nationalist right to the liberal center-left. He also received support from the pro-Kurdish HDP party, the country’s third political force.

: Two figures of the CHP, supporters of Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, argue that in the past, the AA agency has already given very high figures in favor of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, before revising them downwards.

: As partial results continue to come in, the mayors of Ankara and Istanbul, Mansur Yavas and Ekrem Imamoglu (CHP), say they do not trust the official Anadolu Agency, which broadcasts the numbers. #Turkey.

: As partial results begin to trickle in in Turkey, the mayors of Ankara and Istanbul are sworn in. Then our correspondent who was there intervened.

: On this note, the Home Minister has consulted Franceinfo “Identified Contradictions Among Turkish Immigrants in France”. And fear that they are “Aggravated by Controversial Character” Elections are held in Turkiye. He recalls that “Many Incidents” have been identified During the early voting in the national territory between April 27 and May 9.

: Place Beauvau has its security. Home Secretary Gerald Dormanin warns chiefs “Risks of Public Disturbance” In the first round of Turkish presidential and legislative elections in France, and asks them “To prohibit, if necessary, demonstrations connected with these elections and seriously disturbing public order”According to a reference that Franceinfo was able to consult on Sunday.

: It’s 6:27 PM, time to examine the message:

After a visit to Germany today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to be expected in Paris at the end of the day, France television learned from coherent sources.

Emmanuel Macron intends to pursue a policy of low taxation for the middle class so that work pays better, he told the newspaper in an interview. Comment.

• Polling stations in Turkey have been closed since 4 p.m. The first results should come in the evening. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has been out of power for two decades, faces his social democratic rival, Kemal Kılıçateroğlu.

•Estac are officially relegated to Ligue 2 after being defeated by Rennes (4-0).

: Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council has lifted a ban on broadcasting election results from 6:30pm local time or 5:30pm Paris time, local media report. A result that can be known in advance of partial results.

: good morning @lover ! The first estimates of this ballot, which promises to be tight, are expected around 8 o’clock (French time). We strive to make you experience better results over time.

: At what French time will the results be announced in Türkiye?

: That’s it, the ballot boxes are sealed! A team of volunteers is preparing for the counting of votes.

: Polling stations in Turkey closed from 4pm after seeing a large turnout to choose incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been in power for two decades, and his social-democratic rival, Kemal Kilicadoglu. Our journalist Pierre-Louis Caron is a special correspondent in Istanbul.

: “Hey, what about dressing up as an Ottoman-era janissary?” It is done in DüzceOn the shores of the Black Sea, in the north of the country.

(Omer Urair / Anadolu Agency / (AFP)

: If Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins the presidential election, it may be because of the support of the far-right “Grey Wolves”. These ultranationalists from the outgoing president’s ally, the MHP, are furious. “Syrians not working in Turkey”One of them told our journalist Jean-Sébastien Soldaini.

: How are these high-stakes elections shaping up in Turkey? In Istanbul, our special correspondent Pierre-Louis Caron reports that three “guardians of the ballot boxes”, volunteer citizens registered with Turkish political parties, are responsible for keeping. “Eyes Wide Open” Avoid fraud.

(Pierre-Louis Caron / Franceinfo)

: Here is a section of our underground reports to take the pulse of the people called upon to elect its new president:

• Earthquake survivors feel “forgot” And the dream“Deep Political Change”

• “I don’t see a crisis in Turkey” : President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s election platform defends its move

• A week before the presidential election, the opposition leader in Istanbul

: Want to know more about this Turkish presidential election? Here is a selection of our published analyzes on the subject:

• A must-read to understand the stakes of an important election for Recep Tayyip Erdogan

• Why could Recep Tayyip Erdogan lose the Turkish presidential election?

• What happens to a president who has been out of power for twenty years?

: “You will see, God willing, spring will return to this country.”

From his polling station in Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s No. 1 challenger expresses his confidence. “Democracy has failed us all”He chants after voting.





(BULENT KILIC / AFP)

: Voted! Resigning President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, slipped his ballot into the ballot box at a polling station in Istanbul. He expressed his desire “A Profitable Future” Turkey and an election “carefree” allows “Show the strength of Turkish democracy”.





(Umit Bektas / AFP / SIPA)

: It is time for a press review of these Sunday papers, especially those that pass through Turkey. J.T.D.

: In 2018, during the last presidential election, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the first round with more than 52.5% of the votes. A waiver that would require a second round on May 28 would already be a setback for him.

: Polls close at 5pm in Turkey (4pm here). The first official estimates are expected four hours later.

: We sometimes vote in containers, like in Patalkasi district, which is home to people displaced by the devastating earthquakes in February.

(Volcan Cacic / Anadolu Agency /AFP)

: 64 million Turks are invited to vote in these general elections, traditionally leaning towards polls in a country with participation rates of over 80%.

: Queues are already stretching outside polling stations in Turkey, particularly in Istanbul and Ankara, where gates opened as scheduled at 8am (7am Paris time).

(Yasin AKGUL/AFP- (Adem Altan/AFP)