A bomb blast near a mosque in Kabul has killed at least two people

A senior Taliban official said on Twitter that the blast took place near the city’s second-largest Itka mosque.

Interior Ministry spokeswoman Gari Saeed Ghosti told AFP that at least two civilians were killed and three others were injured in Sunday’s blast near the Ith Kah mosque in Kabul.

Jabihullah Mujahid, a senior Taliban official and government spokesman, previously tweetedAn explosion at a public gathering near the entrance to the Eid al-Fitr mosque in Kabul this afternoon killed several of them..

A prayer in memory of the mother of Jabihullah Mujahid, a leader of the Islamic movement, was held at the same time as the second most important mosque in the city. “According to our initial information, two civilians were killed and three were injured in the blast.Gary Saeed Ghosti told AFP.

The Taliban had announced in a statement the day before that prayers would be held in the same mosque on Sunday afternoon in memory of the mother of Jabihullah Mujahid.

Ahmadullah, a businessman whose shop is located near the mosque, told AFPThe gunfire was followed by explosions. ⁇Prior to the blast, the Taliban blocked the road in front of the mosque in anticipation of the prayers of Jabihullah Mujahid’s mother.», This witness added.

August 26, At least 72 people were killed and more than 150 were injured The Islamic State (IS) jihadist group claimed responsibility for the attack on Kabul airport. In the name of IS-K (Islamic State of Khorasan Province), IS has been responsible for the bloody attacks in Afghanistan in recent years and has a stubborn and hostile attitude towards the Taliban.

