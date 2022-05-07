A bomb blast near the Havana hotel has killed at least 26 people

According to the first elements of the investigation, the explosion was caused by a gas leak. Excavations continue to find survivors in the ruins.

The balance sheet is heavy. In Cuba, a powerful explosion, perhaps caused by a gas leak, devastated the area Friday, May 6, killing at least 26 people at a historic luxury hotel in central Havana. An earlier report, released Friday evening, said 22 people had been killed and more than 50 injured in what became known as the “Gas Leak”, but state television confirmed the death toll on Saturday afternoon was 26.



“Sad news is coming to us from Cuba”Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted: “A Spanish tourist was killed and another Spanish citizen was injured in an explosion at the Saratoga Hotel. Our love to the families and victims and all those injured. Our support to the Cuban people.”

Cuban rescue workers continued Saturday searching the wreckage of the luxury hotel in hopes of finding survivors. Television reports said a search was currently being conducted inside and outside the building.

The hotel, established to mark the green facade of old Havana, has been closed to tourists for two years under construction. Only workers and staff were ready for its reopening, scheduled for May 10. The first four floors of the Saratoga Hotel, classified as 5 stars and known for treating many celebrities in recent years, including Mick Jagger, Beyonc மற்றும் and Madonna, exploded at 11am on Friday (5pm in Paris). .