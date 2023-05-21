May 21, 2023

A “bright light” flashes across the sky as the meteor crashes around Townsville

Cheryl Riley May 21, 2023 2 min read
  • Reports of blue/green flashes in the sky on Saturday
  • A dashcam of the Townsville man recorded the lights

A driver shared amazing footage of the moment a ‘bright light’ flashed across the sky.

Jim Robertson’s dashcam recorded the extraordinary moment the sky lit up, at 9.22pm on a Saturday night, as he drove along University Road in Townsville.

There have been multiple reports in Queensland of bright blue, green, white and orange flashes followed by booming noises across the region.

Mr. Robertson said he saw a great streak of light in the sky.

He said the incident was over in “two seconds”.

“We just thought, ‘What the hell is this?'” Were we invaded, was it a plane crash, was it space junk? ” 9 news.

He described it as a “lucky” experience of catching the flashes on his driving camera.

Queenslanders from the far west of the state to the Cooktown region in the north witnessed flashes or bright lights, while people in Perth and Sydney claimed to have seen the phenomenon as well.

One expert has already weighed in to shut down any talk of flying saucers.

It was definitely a meteorite, said Australian National University astrophysicist Dr Brad Tucker.

He said that the accident was most likely caused by the crash of part of an asteroid between Mars and Jupiter.

“When it hit Earth’s atmosphere, it created this bright flash and popped up in the sky,” said Dr. Tucker.

The visible blue-green flashes are caused by the meteorite’s overheating of iron and nickel.

Tucker said the meteorite could have been traveling between 100,000 and 150,000 kilometers per hour.

He said that the sound of the boom that people hear comes from the crash of the meteorite as it approaches the earth.

Some reports stated that the meteorite may have crashed in the Croydon area, 600 kilometers from Townsville.

Some locals in Croydon reported hearing loud bangs and witnessing their homes shaking around the same time.

See also  NASA's Artemis I mission is taking the closest pictures of the lunar surface

