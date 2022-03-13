March 14, 2022

A bus-sized asteroid is flying close to Earth today. Watch it live.

Cheryl Riley March 14, 2022 2 min read

You can watch big asteroid Take a safe flight back to Earth today (March 13) from anywhere with good internet access.

Weather permitting, the Virtual Telescope Project will broadcast live telescope views of the recently found asteroid 2022 ES3, which will pass our planet slightly within the orbit of the Moon. Broadcast starts at 2:30 PM EST (1830 GMT) And you can watch it in the video feed above or Straight from the Virtual Telescope Project.

