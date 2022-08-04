A Canadian site is looking for a chocolate taster who will be paid $100,000 per year

Forgotten position for Candy General Manager at Candy Funhouse store. The ad has already received over 100,000 responses, the company said, making it a huge publicity stunt.

Can sweets make you sick? Do not read further. Canadian store Candy Funhouse is officially looking for a chocolate taster who will be paid 100,000 Canadian dollars (77,000 euros) per year. Mention the ad (in English). Be careful before submitting your application. The candidate for this “candy general manager” position must devour 3,500 candies per month – more than a hundred a day.

“At the beginning of last year, we were looking for people who could taste the original flavors.”The store’s spokeswoman explained to AFP Vanessa Janakijewski-Rebelo. “We are now looking for a General Manager of our Confectioneries who will gently guide our candy lovers!” He Responsible for approving and organizing new products “Candy Board Meetings” or to accept the role “Head Taster”. Not to mention support “All in Fun” In business.

This offer is open to anyone living in North America who is five years of age or older. Candy Funhouse reports that it has already received more than 100,000 applications in two weeks. “Most come from adults, but about 25% are children.”, the spokesperson explained. For example, one American Twitter user, Matthew Crooks, explained that his 8-year-old daughter had applied and created his LinkedIn profile for the occasion. “Thank you for helping her learn the importance of work and a strong resume, even though she’s only 8 years old.”

Applicants, of course, must be “Golden Taste Buds” And “Passion for Sweets”, indicating employment. Once selected, subject to recruitment “Comprehensive Training in Taste” And, of course, benefit from comprehensive dental insurance. After so many sweet notes, it would be a real shame to end on a salty note.