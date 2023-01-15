A cryptocurrency trader is predicting that Bitcoin parabolic will rise to a new all-time high this year — and that’s his goal

A cryptocurrency strategist is now predicting a parabolic rally for bitcoin this year BTC It broke a major psychological resistance at $20,000.

The analyst who goes by the pseudonym Credible tells his 335,700 Twitter followers that he believes this Bitcoin floor is “officially” a bear market.

“$21,500 has been hacked into the futures exchange. The spot exchanges have gotten close to $21,500, but I’ve seen what I need. It’s up. [The] Officially bottom, in my opinion. Watch $18,000 pull back (if we get one).

According to the chief analyst, a move above $21,500 would signal a new bull market for Bitcoin. to push The king cryptocurrency is at an all-time high in the coming months.

“And here we begin… [The] The next impulse has either begun or is imminent and BTC dominance is starting to climb out of teal territory as expected. We expect massive dominance as Bitcoin climbs to a new all-time high over the next six months or so.”

The cryptocurrency strategist also says that Bitcoin’s current market structure appears to be shining in September 2020 positive vibes, when Bitcoin consolidated around $9,000 before crashing to $60,000.

“It happens. Over and over.”

It highlights that Bitcoin is in the midst of a long-term bull market and that the deep correction of the past year is part of a five-wave uptrend. The famous Elliott Wave practitioner believes that BTC is now about to start its fifth wave of rally on its way to a new all-time high around $150,000.

“Who is ready for a fifth wave to all-time highs in 2023? BTC.”

Elliott Wave Theory is an advanced technical analysis approach that attempts to predict future price movement based on the psychology of crowds that tend to appear in waves. The theory states that the bullish asset goes in a five-wave rally with the first, third, and fifth waves featuring strong highs.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading hands at $20,740, which indicates a potential of over 623% upside for BTC if it hits the Credible target.

