June 5, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A dangerous heat wave is expected in the American West

A dangerous heat wave is expected in the American West

Rusty Knowles June 5, 2024 2 min read

Especially in Southern California, temperatures will reach 38 degrees Celsius, 15 degrees warmer than seasonal norms.

A dangerous heat wave is expected in the western United States, weather services warned Tuesday, June 4, fearing that records could be broken like the one in Mexico a few days ago. Especially in Southern California, temperatures will reach 38 degrees Celsius, 15 degrees warmer than seasonal norms. This heat wave will change “Will affect much of the western United States in the coming days”Write the US Weather Services (NWS). “Temperature records are expected to be broken or equaled.”

According to scientists, repeated heat waves are a clear indicator Global warming And these heat waves are expected to increase, last longer and intensify. Weather warnings cover parts of California, Nevada and Arizona. Meteorological report “Dangerous Conditions” For people without air conditioning, night temperatures rarely drop. Las Vegas can enjoy a temperature of 44 degrees Celsius. “Extreme temperatures are an invisible but dangerous consequence of climate change, and people who work outdoors, the elderly and children are particularly vulnerable.”The California Environmental Protection Agency writes.

48 people died in Mexico

Texas is also affected, with the border town of Rio Grande expected to see 47 degrees Celsius. Neighboring Mexico also experienced a heat wave. The capital, despite being located at an altitude of 2,240 meters, broke a new record at 34.7°C in late May. The government reported at the end of May that the country had reported 48 deaths due to the observed phenomenon since March.

These heat wave episodes are part of a dangerous global environment. Every month since June 2023 has set a new temperature record – and 2023 was the hottest year on record. According to a report by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Climate Center published last week, climate change has caused an average of 26 extra days of extreme heat around the world over the past twelve months. In recent weeks, India has been hit by extreme heat waves in the midst of elections, killing 33 polling agents in a single day on Saturday, and only in Uttar Pradesh state (north).

See also  The Pentagon provides identification of slain soldiers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Emmanuel Macron has again called on Hamas to accept the ceasefire agreement

June 4, 2024 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

In Mexico, a mayor was assassinated the day after Claudia Sheinbaum’s presidential election.

June 4, 2024 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

“Hamas is now the only obstacle to a full ceasefire,” the White House says

June 4, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

Shawn Levy is courted to direct Marvel’s next Avengers movie

June 5, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

The Hubble Space Telescope has lost the majority of its gyroscopes

June 5, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Christian McCaffrey reports to 49ers minicamp after passing OTAs – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

June 5, 2024 Joy Love
1 min read

The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G80SD 4K 240Hz OLED gaming monitor is finally available, and comes with an additional $300 Best Buy gift card

June 5, 2024 Len Houle