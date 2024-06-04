A dangerous heat wave is expected in the American West

Especially in Southern California, temperatures will reach 38 degrees Celsius, 15 degrees warmer than seasonal norms.

A dangerous heat wave is expected in the western United States, weather services warned Tuesday, June 4, fearing that records could be broken like the one in Mexico a few days ago. Especially in Southern California, temperatures will reach 38 degrees Celsius, 15 degrees warmer than seasonal norms. This heat wave will change “Will affect much of the western United States in the coming days”Write the US Weather Services (NWS). “Temperature records are expected to be broken or equaled.”

According to scientists, repeated heat waves are a clear indicator Global warming And these heat waves are expected to increase, last longer and intensify. Weather warnings cover parts of California, Nevada and Arizona. Meteorological report “Dangerous Conditions” For people without air conditioning, night temperatures rarely drop. Las Vegas can enjoy a temperature of 44 degrees Celsius. “Extreme temperatures are an invisible but dangerous consequence of climate change, and people who work outdoors, the elderly and children are particularly vulnerable.”The California Environmental Protection Agency writes.

48 people died in Mexico

Texas is also affected, with the border town of Rio Grande expected to see 47 degrees Celsius. Neighboring Mexico also experienced a heat wave. The capital, despite being located at an altitude of 2,240 meters, broke a new record at 34.7°C in late May. The government reported at the end of May that the country had reported 48 deaths due to the observed phenomenon since March.

These heat wave episodes are part of a dangerous global environment. Every month since June 2023 has set a new temperature record – and 2023 was the hottest year on record. According to a report by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Climate Center published last week, climate change has caused an average of 26 extra days of extreme heat around the world over the past twelve months. In recent weeks, India has been hit by extreme heat waves in the midst of elections, killing 33 polling agents in a single day on Saturday, and only in Uttar Pradesh state (north).