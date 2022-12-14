December 14, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A dismantling of Sam Bankman-Fred’s political donations, mostly to Democrats

Cheryl Riley December 14, 2022 3 min read

Federal records have shown that Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was a prolific political donor, pumping some $40 million in this cycle alone into campaign committees and other groups, most of them aligned with Democrats.

His contributions are under scrutiny as federal prosecutors alleged Tuesday that Bankman Fried had Violating campaign finance laws By taking donations from its associated crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research, and falsely reporting them as originating from other people.

His generosity to democracy causes over the past two years has been surpassed only by George Soros, the liberal financier. Bankman Fried claimed to give as much to GOP causes, but through nonprofit groups that are under no obligation to disclose their donors. Much of the money Bankman-Fried gave went to super PACs. These groups, which can accept unlimited individual and corporate contributions, must remain formally separate from campaigns because they run ads or sponsor other communications. Support or oppose the candidates.

Federal campaign files show he gave a total of $7 million to the two major PACs that support Democratic candidates for Congress in the 2022 election. He also gave to groups focused on voter turnout and, in some cases, cashed out millions for very specific races.

Bankman-Fried also gave 95 percent of the money to Protect Our Future, a start-up PAC aligned with Democrats that supports a wide range of candidates and causes. Its leaders describe it as committed to the principles of effective altruism, an approach to philanthropy that seeks to leverage data to allocate funds effectively, in many cases to long-term threats. Among the causes championed by the candidates supported by Protect Our Future were Epidemic preparedness.

See also  Dow drops 300 points as traders fret about FedEx warning, Wall Street heads for big weekly loss

Protect Our Future has spent more than $10 million supporting an unsuccessful candidate in the Democratic primary for an open seat in the US House of Representatives in Oregon. The candidate, Carrick Flynn, is an advocate of the philosophy of effective altruism that is said to have guided the PAC’s bid. (He lost the primary to Rep. Andrea Salinas, who won the general election.)

Bankman-Fried has admitted in interviews over the past several weeks that favor The ones companies, including his, do are often designed to elicit good PR.

His desire to spread his resources widely is evident in the number of politicians he has supported: he has contributed to more than 60 federal candidates, including members of both parties representing all parts of the country. In contrast to his donations to super PACs, Bankman-Fried faced limits on these contributions. Federal law says individual donors can give up to $2,900 directly to the Candidates Committee per election—which means once in the primaries and again in general, up to a maximum of $5,800 per cycle.

This analysis counts contributions and refunds to and from federal political committees that are disclosed as made or received by Bankman-Fried in reports filed with the FEC since 2020. This excludes contributions to joint fundraisers and channel committees to avoid counting funds back when they are These contributions are later transferred to campaigns and parties. This does not count funds disclosed as given by other FTX employees, the company itself, or any funds provided through groups that do not disclose donors.

See also  Tesla is being investigated by a federal agency for alleged workplace discrimination

Editing by Mike Madden, Kate Rabinowitz, and Carly Dumb-Sadoff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Stock futures are silent as investors await the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on Wednesday

December 14, 2022 Cheryl Riley
8 min read

Fed rate hike looms after market rally fails; Tesla stock is hitting new lows as Elon Musk admits

December 14, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

The CPI report showed inflation eased again but remained high in November

December 13, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Patty Jenkins breaks the silence in Wonder Woman 3

December 14, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The Mars rover captures the first sound of a dust devil on the Red Planet

December 14, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Jets’ Robert Salih – Zach Wilson is the Lions’ No. 2 QB

December 14, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

22 new PS5 and PS4 games coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium next week

December 14, 2022 Len Houle