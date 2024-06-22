A family is asking NASA for $80,000 for a space object that fell into their home

Last March, 700 grams of space debris crashed into the home of an American family in Florida. The latter’s lawyer sought compensation this Friday.

A US family is seeking more than $80,000 from NASA for damages caused by a space object that pierced the roof of their home months ago, a lawyer announced Friday. The problem of space debris is growing as the space industry grows, and how NASA responds to this demand will set an important precedent, according to a statement from the law firm representing the family. This result will be generated “The foundations upon which legal landscape is built in this area”He noticed.

On March 8, 2024, an object weighing about 700 grams struck the home of a city resident in Florida, Alejandro Otero, causing a hole in the roof and a floor. After analysis, NASA confirmed that the material came from a shipment of old batteries on the International Space Station (ISS), waste released in 2021 and promised to return to Earth by the US space agency. “safe”. But instead of disintegrating as expected, a fragment “Survived” Upon re-entry into the atmosphere, according to the space agency. Alejandro Otero was not home at the time of the impact, unlike his son.

“adequate compensation”

“My clients are seeking adequate compensation to take into account the stress and impact this event has had on their lives.”Attorney Mica Nguyen Worthy said. “They are happy that no one was injured, but … if the debris had fallen a few meters in the other direction, there could have been serious injuries or death.” Among other things, the press release stated that the money should be used to cover uninsured property damage. The demand was made as part of a text that would allow an appeal to the government in case of negligence. If the problem is not resolved, legal action will be taken.

If the object falls on a house abroad, the lawyer, “The United States will absolutely have to pay for these damages.” Under international agreement. “We urge NASA not to apply a different rule to US citizens or residents.” Especially the first one “Space debris is a real and serious problem due to the increase in space traffic in recent years”, she insisted. NASA, which did not immediately respond to AFP’s request, says the lawyer has six months to respond to the request.