A former Nintendo employee admits he’s frustrated with Switch Online

Everyone has an opinion about the Switch Online service, and former Nintendo employees seem to be no different.

In a very honest answer to a fan’s question, the former Nintendo Minute host group (Who now runs a weekly podcast with KrystaHe shared his own thoughts on Nintendo’s current strategy for classic “drip” games.

It turns out that he’s frustrated with the service’s delivery of old titles, and while he doesn’t mind the initial NES and SNES offerings for Switch Online, he feels like everything after that was “kinda bad” for the most part and that there’s no clear indication of what’s going on. The plan is moving forward.

“This is where I get in trouble… I think giving people an indication of what the plan is helps, like how often I’m going to get these… I think the initial NES and Super Nintendo games – they were great sets of games, but then Everything after that was kinda bad for the most part, and it became very inconsistent, so it’s like they basically finished this off versus the stuff they dug that I hadn’t heard of before…yes, that’s what worries me about where they added Nintendo 64 and Genesis — it’s like what’s the plan? I have more confidence in Sega to deliver the best elements of their Genesis, than I do with other platforms.”

Regarding what else Which platforms Nintendo should add, Kit thinks Nintendo should probably give fans some “newer” systems because ice hockey For the NES it just doesn’t cut it for the time being.

“That’s only me if I’m still at Nintendo, and I’d like to get something newer, because this stuff is old… and if you’re a younger gamer, you’re like what’s that, why do I want to play Ice Hockey on the NES, it doesn’t mean anything to me.” Me… a lot of these NES games are like early NES games that belong in a museum.”

Krysta added how GameCube games could help the situation, then Kit reiterated how the company should be more transparent with its plans for the service.

“…meIt’s just hard to understand what I’m going to get out of this, so I think it would help a lot if they were a little more transparent about what the plan is for each of these levels.”



What do you think of Kit notes for NSO? Do you think Nintendo needs to provide more information about what it plans to do with the different levels of the internet in the future? Is it very incompatible with the service? Leave your thoughts below.