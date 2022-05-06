A former OU football player is found fatally shot in a downtown Dallas apartment

A 25-year-old man was found shot and killed in downtown Dallas late Thursday, police said.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment on the 500th block of South Irvay Street, near Marilla Street, around 10 p.m. and found a man with one bullet wound. The man, who was identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office, as Dufonta Lampeken, died at the scene.

Police said the apartment was an Airbnb and that Lampkin’s friends rented it to him as he moved into a new apartment. Police said Lampkin was supposed to leave Airbnb on Friday.

Police said the friends went to the apartment to check on Lampkin after they failed to contact him by phone. Police said his bag, mobile phone and wallet were missing.

Lampkin attended the University of Oklahoma from 2015 until 2018 and played for the soccer team as a defensive line, According to KFOR-TV.

He announced for the NFL draft in 2018. He went without drafting but later signed with the Tennessee Titans for a short stint.

Eddie Lampkin, brother of Texas Christian University basketball player Eddie Lampkin, confirmed Lampkin’s death on Twitter.

They killed my brother – Eddie Lampkin (@EddieLampkin25) May 6 2022

No other information was available.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Investigator Josue Rodriguez at 214-671-3994 or [email protected] and refer to Case No. 079583-2022.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to arrest and indictment in the case. An anonymous tip can be made at 8477-214373.