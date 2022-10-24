October 24, 2022

A former pro-Bolsonaro MP injured police officers who came to arrest him with grenades

When arrested, Roberto Jefferson wounded two police officers with “firearms and explosives.”

He is one of the supporters of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro. A former deputy in Brazil threw a grenade to prevent arrest, injuring at least two police officers, authorities announced on Sunday, October 23. Roberto Jefferson faces jail for violating the terms of his house arrest after attacking a Supreme Court magistrate on social media.

At the time of his arrest in Levy Gasparian, located in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Robert Jefferson has “Reaction” and two policemen “They were injured by his grenades”, Central Police said. Both the injured are receiving medical treatment and are doing well. Robert Jefferson protested using “Firearms and Explosives”But he was eventually arrested in the evening. “After serious negotiations”He will be tried for attempted murder, the federal police said.

For his part, Jair Bolsonaro distanced himself from the former member of parliament. “Anyone who shoots a police officer should be considered a thug. My condolences to the police officers injured in this episode.”said Video posted on social media. The incident comes a week before the second round of the presidential election, where Jair Bolsonaro faces leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The outgoing president also vowed to have nothing to do with Roberto Jefferson, who claimed the presidency in 2020. “close friend”. The leader also denied appearing in photos with the former MP, but several media outlets proved otherwise in 2019 when the former army captain took office.

