Eva Maria Sadowski, a postdoctoral researcher at the Museum of Natural History in Berlin, had no particular agenda in mind when she decided to borrow the largest fossil flower ever preserved in amber.

“I did it without any expectations,” she said, “I just did it because I was curious.”

Her curiosity has pulled the thread of a more than 150-year-old case of mistaken identity, leading to a clearer picture of what the amber forest in the Baltic Sea in northern Europe looked like more than 33 million years ago.

The preserved flower thrived roughly halfway between the extinction of the last non-avian dinosaurs and the evolution of humans, who found it in the 19th century in a region that is now part of Russia. In 1872, scientists classified it as Stewartia kowalewskii, an extinct evergreen flowering plant.

The identity of the Baltic ambergris flower was not revised until Dr. Sadoski’s paper in Scientific reports It was posted Thursday.