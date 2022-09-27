A free title update for the Capcom Fighting Collection is now available

Capcom she has chest Free title update Capcom fighting groupwhich adds new quality of life improvements, and color blindness accessibility options for Super Puzzle Fighter II Turboa new seamless filter, result boxes viewable in training mode, and more.

Get the patch notes below.

game system Added features Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo – A new “Gem Colors” option has been added to the game’s EX settings. You can choose from the original palette of gem colors and up to 6 different alternate palettes. Hyper Street Fighter II – New “Difficulty Table” option has been added to the game’s EX settings. You can choose between your opponent’s CPU difficulty table based on the English version or the Japanese version. Screen Filter / Display Size – “Type H” has been added to the display filter options. You can now preview the game screen when setting the display filter and display size options. Random Slide Show feature It has been added to the gallery. Bug fixes Darkstalkers – Phobos: Fixed an issue where KO-ing an opponent with a circle scraper would sometimes not go to victory mode. (This is a bug from the original game.) Vampire savior / Vampire Hunter 2 / Vampire Savior 2 – Fixed an issue where selecting TURBO would set the speed to NORMAL even when the speed selection option was set to “Free Select” options 1 through 3. super gem fighter – Fixed an issue where the game speed was set to 1 when the speed selection option was set to ‘Free Select’, no matter what selection was made. Nintendo Switch Version: Fixed an issue preventing players from displaying leaderboards.

Connected Bug fixes Regular and ranked match – Searches It is now easier to match opponents when entering a backup quest with only one game selected. Custom searches in the matching lobby – Lobbies where the match is taking place will now appear in the search results. Joining one of these lobbies will cause a waiting message to appear, and you will be able to join the lobby once the current game is over and players have returned to the lobby. Fixed an issue that caused unintended audio errors during undo operations. Added features Casual and Ranked matches – It is now possible to cancel the match even after selecting “Yes” after matching with the opponent. In addition, if you leave a match, you will then be asked if you want to re-enter standby. You can now measure the opponent’s latency by color. When matching against competitors for casual and ranked matches, this is indicated by the color of the line under the game title. In dedicated match lobbies, this is indicated by the color of the player’s order number. You can now also change the input delay settings on either of these two screens. color code Blue – 30ml or less Green – 31-60 ms Yellow: 61-90 ms orange: 91 – 160 ms Red: 161 ms or higher the changes You can now play up to 10 replays in casual and ranked matches (out of 3). Added features (PS4 version) Each player’s Internet ID is now displayed on the screen during matches.

exercise Added features Added “Hit Boxes” display setting to training options. Turn on this setting to display the Character and Effects result boxes. super gem fighter /Hyper Street Fighter II / red earth – The attack data display on the training mode screen now also displays stun data. Vampire savior / Vampire Hunter 2 / Vampire Savior 2 – “Dark Force” option is now available in training mode. You can choose between normal behavior or the infinite Dark Force scale. Vampire savior / Vampire Savior 2 – ‘Dark Puppet Show’ option is now available in Training Mode. You can choose from the normal (random) behavior of the movement, or lock it with any of the six different patterns. super gem fighter – Jewel Level option is now available in Training Mode. You can choose from normal behavior or lock any gem on a level from 1 to 3. red earth The Character Level option is now available in Training Mode. Both bonus stages have been added to the selected stage in boss training mode. The “Mystic Orb” option is now available in training mode, and allows you to select infinite orbs for any one item. Replaying the match while moving left or right will bring you back to the edge of the screen. the changes The pre-match intro no longer plays when the match is restarted.

else the changes Hyper Street Fighter II – The background design has been updated in E. Honda Theater “JAPAN (E.Honda)”.

Other minor repairs were made.

Capcom fighting group Available now for Playstation 4And the Xbox Oneand Switch and computer Across steam.

Watch a new trailer below.

Free update trailer

Einglish

Japanese