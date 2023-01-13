January 14, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A gas pipeline between Lithuania and Latvia is blown up, but there are no signs of an attack

Frank Tomlinson January 13, 2023 2 min read

VILNIUS (Reuters) – An explosion occurred on Friday on a gas pipeline linking Lithuania and Latvia, but there was no immediate evidence of an attack, Lithuanian gas transport company Amber Grid said.

A video released by Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT showed a fire breaking out at the site of the explosion in Panevezys County, northern Lithuania. The chief executive of Lithuania’s pipeline network operator said the fire had been put out.

“According to the initial assessment, we do not see any malignant cause, but the investigation will cover all possible options,” Amber Grid CEO Nimonas Pycnios said at a press conference.

Gas supplies were cut off, but the chief executive said the blast had damaged one of two parallel pipelines sending gas from Lithuania to Latvia, and that Amber planned to restore supplies using the undamaged line.

“We plan to restore gas supplies within a few hours in similar quantities. We plan that customers will not feel the impact of this event,” Peknius told reporters.

Lithuania, like war-torn Ukraine, borders Russia and sits on the Baltic Sea where Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipelines to Germany were destroyed by explosions last year.

LRT reported that the flames initially rose about 50 meters (160 ft) into the air and could be seen at least 17 kilometers (11 mi) away.

The Baltic news agency BNS said there were no reports of injuries or deaths.

Povilas Balcionas, head of the public administration in the nearby town of Pasvalles, told Reuters the flames initially burned like a “big gas flame” before dying down.

See also  January 6, 2023 News of Russia and Ukraine

Additional reporting by Andrios Sitas; Additional reporting by Terry Solsvik; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, David Evans, and Grant McCall

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

COVID peaks in China to last 2-3 months, hit rural areas after that – expert

January 13, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
4 min read

Why Japan is the latest ally to go Biden’s way

January 13, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Girl Guides of Canada has changed the name “Brownies” to be more inclusive

January 12, 2023 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Amanda Seyfried, Evan Rachel Wood’s “Thelma & Louise” Musical Workshop

January 13, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The Perseverance rover spots an ingenious helicopter on the dunes

January 13, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

2022 NFL All-Pro Team roster

January 13, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

The dream of DRM-free Steam PC games is fading away

January 13, 2023 Len Houle