A ghostly black hole may have been discovered by researchers from the University of California, Berkeley

a University of California at Berkeley The research team led by graduate student Casey Lamm and associate professor of astronomy Jessica Law may have discovered the first “marine-floating” black hole, science daily mentioned.
According to the director, they estimated that this invisible object, OB110462, is between 1.6 and 4.4 times the mass of the Sun and 2,280 to 6260 light-years away. Currently, the researchers say it could also be a neutron star, or a “city-sized” star. Born when huge, stars collapse and die. Regardless of whether it’s a black hole or a neutron star, Science Daily reports that the mysterious object is the first “stellar ghost” ever discovered floating in space without a companion star.
