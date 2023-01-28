A Google employee who learned she was fired

Sundar Pichai confirmed that the cuts were made after careful consideration.

A former Google employee documented the moment she learned the tech giant had laid off her. In a video uploaded to YouTube and TikTok, Nicole Tsai, who was a program manager at Google, revealed that she found out she had been fired when she woke up to an “ominous” text message from her boss and found her access to the company’s property had been cut off.

Ms Tsai said in a YouTube video titled “Lay off a day of my Google life”. “I called my boss again and we were crying on the phone because she also knew about my layoffs for the first time today as well,” she added.

The former Google employee said she spent most of her day crying and scrolling through LinkedIn to read about other employees who were also affected by the layoffs. She said she started getting calls from co-workers and found out who had been dumped.

“I think the worst part is that it seemed no one was consulted about this decision, and everyone was finding out about the layoffs at the same time. It just felt like a really bad game of Russian roulette,” Tsai said. the video. She added, “There was no consistency about who was let go. It also wasn’t performance-based, so it just felt really random.”

At the end of her video, Tsai also mentioned that she felt “so tired of being sad” that she decided to visit Disneyland to improve her mood. She also stated that she wasn’t sure what to do next.

Meanwhile, according to her LinkedIn pageMs. Tsai has been working at Google since July 2021. In her post, she said she was “completely shocked” after learning he had been let go, but added “there is some comfort in knowing I’m not the only one.”

Google announced last week that it is laying off 12,000 employees. Some employees realized they lost their jobs when they couldn’t access the systems. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai stressed that the cuts were made after careful consideration. He also stated that Google will support the employees as they look for other opportunities.