January 1, 2023

A gorgeous spiral galaxy spotted by the Hubble Telescope in a new image

Cheryl Riley

While the James Webb Space Telescope has been receiving a lot of press lately, its predecessor Hubble Space Telescope It continues to impress this time from the galaxy NGC 6956, a near-perfect example of an abstract galaxy located about 214 million light-years from Earth.

Barred galaxies, which derive their name from a very prominent “bar”. stars that cut through the galactic nucleus, are among the most numerous types galaxies in the known universe, They make up an estimated 70% of all galaxies (Opens in a new tab). Ribbon structures are also more common in galaxies with active galactic cores, as gas and other material is fed toward the galactic core along these bars.

