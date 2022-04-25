A ‘horrible’ plastic surgery that made me look like a Cyclops

Sharon Osbourne was not pleased with the results of her latest plastic surgery.

“I had a full facelift in October and it looked like I was one of those mummies they wrapped around [with bandages]The 69-year-old TV personality In the Sunday Times Recently. “It hurts as hell. You have no idea.”

The procedure took five and a half hours, and Osbourne felt she looked “horrible” afterwards.

“[To the surgeon] I, like, “You must be the joking king.” One eye was different from the other. You looked like a giant king. I’m, like, “All I need is a hunchback,” she remembers.

She wasn’t the only one upset with the results. Her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, told her, “I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll rebuild it.”

Sharon Osbourne in “The Talk” in 2021. CBS via Getty Images

The former “The Talk” host shares three children — Amy, 38, Kelly, 37, and Jack, 36 — with the 73-year-old rocker.

right Now, Osbourne’s ever-evolving face ‘flats down’ She is happy with her appearance.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne in 1987. Getty Images

This isn’t the first time she’s opened up about going under the knife.

In May of 2019, Osborne Disturbed by her plans for a “new face”, Saying, “I’ve booked my next surgery.”

she Results revealed In September of that year, he explained, “I straightened my neck, my jaw. They pulled it off the top of my head…but it all lifted. So, it looks a lot more refreshed.”

She’s also talked about undergoing tummy tucks, breast reduction, and more, writing in the 2013 book Unbreakable, “There isn’t much I haven’t modified, stretched, peeled, lasered, draped, enhanced, or completely removed.”