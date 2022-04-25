April 25, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A 'horrible' plastic surgery that made me look like a Cyclops

A ‘horrible’ plastic surgery that made me look like a Cyclops

Roxanne Bacchus April 25, 2022 2 min read

Sharon Osbourne was not pleased with the results of her latest plastic surgery.

“I had a full facelift in October and it looked like I was one of those mummies they wrapped around [with bandages]The 69-year-old TV personality In the Sunday Times Recently. “It hurts as hell. You have no idea.”

The procedure took five and a half hours, and Osbourne felt she looked “horrible” afterwards.

“[To the surgeon] I, like, “You must be the joking king.” One eye was different from the other. You looked like a giant king. I’m, like, “All I need is a hunchback,” she remembers.

She wasn’t the only one upset with the results. Her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, told her, “I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll rebuild it.”

Sharon Osbourne on "the talk," Friday 19 February 2021
Sharon Osbourne in “The Talk” in 2021.
CBS via Getty Images

The former “The Talk” host shares three children — Amy, 38, Kelly, 37, and Jack, 36 — with the 73-year-old rocker.

right Now, Osbourne’s ever-evolving face ‘flats down’ She is happy with her appearance.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne in 1987
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne in 1987.
Getty Images

This isn’t the first time she’s opened up about going under the knife.

In May of 2019, Osborne Disturbed by her plans for a “new face”, Saying, “I’ve booked my next surgery.”

she Results revealed In September of that year, he explained, “I straightened my neck, my jaw. They pulled it off the top of my head…but it all lifted. So, it looks a lot more refreshed.”

She’s also talked about undergoing tummy tucks, breast reduction, and more, writing in the 2013 book Unbreakable, “There isn’t much I haven’t modified, stretched, peeled, lasered, draped, enhanced, or completely removed.”

See also  Kim Kardashian's Car Fleet Costs Over $100,000 in Custom Works
Sharon Osbourne up close
The former co-host of “The Talk” has undergone several plastic surgery procedures over the years.
WireImage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Billie Eilish plants a facial before performing ‘Growing Old’ at Coachella

April 25, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Jared Padalecki: Supernatural star involved in car accident

April 25, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Matthew Broderick on getting COVID-19 after being ‘too cautious’ – The Hollywood Reporter

April 24, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

A ‘horrible’ plastic surgery that made me look like a Cyclops

April 25, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

SpaceX astronauts’ entire special mission is on its way home after a week of delay

April 25, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Capitals say Alex Ovechkin officially has an upper body injury

April 25, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Google Pixel Watch leaks after being abandoned in the restaurant

April 25, 2022 Len Houle