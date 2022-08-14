August 14, 2022

A huge explosion rocks the Armenian capital and trapped an unknown number under the rubble: reports

Frank Tomlinson August 14, 2022 1 min read

A big explosion shook a market in Armenian capital Yerevan on Sunday.

Emergency responders He says the explosion occurred inside a building where fireworks may have been sold at Surmalo Market. First responders are at the scene and say that an unknown number of people are trapped under the rubble.

The authorities have not officially given a reason for blast At the time of preparing this report, they have not released details of the injuries. Media reports say one person may have been killed and 20 others wounded.

Russian officials insist air base explosions are ‘accidental,’ satellite images show identical bubbles nearby

Smoke rises from Surmalo Market, 2 kilometers (1.2 mi) south of central Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, August 14, 2022. A powerful explosion hit a large market in the Armenian capital on Sunday, starting a fire and trapping people under rubble. The Armenian emergency service was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying that the explosion occurred in a building in Surmalo market where fireworks were sold. (Associated Press/Daniel Bolshkov)

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is an evolving story. Check back soon for updates.

