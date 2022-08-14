A huge explosion rocks the Armenian capital and trapped an unknown number under the rubble: reports

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A big explosion shook a market in Armenian capital Yerevan on Sunday.

Emergency responders He says the explosion occurred inside a building where fireworks may have been sold at Surmalo Market. First responders are at the scene and say that an unknown number of people are trapped under the rubble.

The authorities have not officially given a reason for blast At the time of preparing this report, they have not released details of the injuries. Media reports say one person may have been killed and 20 others wounded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is an evolving story.