A Knives Out Mystery’ Reaches Theaters on Thanksgiving via AMC, Regal & Cinemark in a Rare Deal on Netflix – Deadline

Updated with quotes from AMC & Cineworld CEOs: This is a big deal: for the first time, all three big models are participating in a major specialty edition Netflix Title – This is the sequel directed by Rian Johnson glass onion: A puzzle that brings out the knives, the franchise that the operator snatched for nearly $400 million as Deadline first told you. The film will be released in theaters on Wednesday, November 23, the day before Thanksgiving

As AMC Boss Adam Aron says about today’s deal, the show and Netflix have “cracked the code” to work together, while Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger is optimistic about more things to come, declaring, “This experience is a breakthrough for both the theater and theatrical industries.” Netflix can pave the way for an even stronger collaboration in the future as Netflix’s big-budget films definitely belong to the big screen first.”

Here’s the thing: It’s not a wide release, but 600 theaters booked in the US and Canada, plus additional markets overseas. It is billed by Netflix as a preview playback. Here are some of the terms: knives out 2 It will run for one week, from November 23-29, after which there will be a hiatus from the film in the remaining weeks before it hits Netflix on December 23. Get it for 30 days. Note that with Netflix’s other theatrical releases, independent theaters kept their titles in subsequent weeks even though the title would move to the service. It is entirely possible that if knives out 2 It does some big work, and it can be hung in the big chains – but that’s a wait and see at this point in time. We hear that Netflix won’t be reporting box office numbers for glass onions.

This is a huge peace treaty between the show and Netflix. Cinemark has been a partner in running Netflix movies since theaters returned during the pandemic, however, going back to the rocky conversations of Martin Scorsese Netflix movie, irish, It wasn’t always a smooth road between Streamer, AMC, and Cineworld. Netflix gets a notable theatrical release in major cinemas for glass onion After the movie received a huge response after its 90% TIFF premiere on Rotten Tomatoes (the photo was already posted at the Oscars), the show got more films during Thanksgiving holiday week, which is a great time to watch movies, especially on Black Friday. Lionsgate was originally the first Take out the knives During Thanksgiving 2019, it recorded a 5-day opening of $41.4 million and grossed over $165.3 million.

Opening November 23, Thanksgiving Frame, is Disney Animation strange world, Sony’s Jonathan Majors movie loyaltyAnd Amblin/Universal’s The Fabelmans and MGM’s United Artists Name Luca Guadagnino’s bones and everything.

This deal has made it to the wire, we understand, and it’s been in the works since the summer; Cineworld Boss Mooky Greidinger is the main mover. Far from the successful reception of the sequel at TIFF, we heard whispers that the film was getting a wide theatrical release through a third-party studio. These rumors were immediately denied.

We hear that there will be theater marketing spend dedicated to Netflix, more than they have done for their other theatrical films.

Film director Rian Johnson said: “I am delighted that Netflix has worked with AMC, my king and Cinemark to showcase Glass Onion in cinemas for this one-of-a-kind preview. These films are made to excite the masses, and I can’t wait to feel the energy of the fans they are going through glass onion. Between this and the release on Netflix in December, I’m excited that audiences around the world will be able to enjoy the movie! ”

“We are excited to offer fans an exclusive preview of the amazing Rian movie,” said Scott Stuber, Head of Global Films at Netflix. Given the excitement surrounding the premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, we hope that fans can enjoy this special theatrical event in celebration of the film’s global debut on Netflix in December.”

Cineworld’s Greidinger said, “We are excited to be collaborating with Netflix on the show Glass onions: Unlocking the mystery of the knives In our cinemas. I think this experience could mean a breakthrough for both the theatrical industry and Netflix and could pave the way for even stronger collaborations in the future, as Netflix’s big-budget movies definitely belong on the big screen in the beginning. The phenomenal success of Knives Out and the great reaction to Glass Onion at the Toronto Film Festival makes us confident that the film will have a solid performance in cinemas.”

Adam Aaron, Chairman and CEO of AMC, commented, “This announcement of our first-ever agreement with Netflix is ​​significant for AMC and movie fans around the world. As we’ve said repeatedly, we believe that both theatrical and live-streamers can That they continue to successfully coexist. Beyond that, though, our desire was to find a way to crack the code and work together synergistically. By doing so, theaters would make more money by having more titles to show, and with the greater cultural resonance they could Earning it from theatrical release, these films will end up being played to a wider audience when they are also shown on streaming platforms.Accordingly, we have also said for a long time that we welcome Netflix movies in our theaters with the appropriate agreements in place.This agreement we have with Netflix from Yes Glass onions: Unlocking the mystery of the knives Acceptable by AMC because it adequately respects the sanctity of our current policy of theatrical window. We hope that a successful show in our theaters this Thanksgiving will lead to more collaborations between Netflix and AMC in the coming months and years.”

Aaron continued, “The original Rian Johnson Take out the knives It was a great movie that delighted audiences in the United States and around the world, and it was a real hit in our theaters. Conveniently just to follow, GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY, also starring Daniel Craig and already earning huge critical acclaim, will be available at more than 200 of our AMC locations across the country this holiday weekend. Thanks. . Given the global appeal of the first movie, we’re also happy to announce that it will be available at several Odeon locations in Europe as well. We look forward to acquiring GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY, and will endeavor to continue working with Netflix on compelling future titles that excite and encourage theater audiences.”

glass onion You’ll play abroad in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Spain, Israel, Australia and New Zealand.

Glass onions: Unlocking the mystery of the knives Sees Daniel Craig return as cute Southern detective Benoit Blanc peeling the layers in a new mystery surrounded by a colorful clique of suspects played by a star-studded team including Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Catherine Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madeleine Klein with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. Johnson also wrote and produced alongside his partner Ram Bergman under the T-Street banner.