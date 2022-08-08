A leaked video shows DJI’s cinewhoop FPV drone in action

a Leaked video He gave us another look at the DJI Avata, a rumored FPV (first person view) drone from DJI Reports indicate It will be designed to be flyable indoors thanks to a compact design called “Cine Loop”. Avata version follows DJI FPVThe company’s first unmanned aerial vehicle was launched last year.

the video that Posted by OitaLV, a trusted drone leaker, appears to show the drone being piloted using a DJI motion controller, which was previously available alongside the first FPV drone last year. The drone pilot wears a pair of FPV goggles unlike any DJI’s currently on the market, indicating that it’s the new model Shown in previous leaks. These DJI Goggles 2 seem to have a similar design to the current pair, albeit with a smaller, more compact design.

The video doesn’t get a great look at the plane itself, but luckily a series of other photos have been leaked to show it in more detail. Clear Picture of retail packaging It seems to confirm the Avata brand, and there is also This shot The drone itself along with the accessories including the motion controller, FPV goggles and the standard controller. else photo series It gives a close-up view of the drone from every angle, including its ducted propellers that should reduce damage if (or, more accurately, when) the drone crashes.

according to Previous leaksHowever, the DJI Avata will weigh around 500g, putting it above the 250g threshold – which means pilots must register with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to fly outdoors. There is less information about the camera specifications, but the leaker I mentioned DealsDrone previously It can match the quality New Mini 3 Pro from DJI.

Now, the big question is when we might see the Avata launch and its release price. Previous reports had indicated that DJI may be ready to launch its latest drone in the world July or August this yearbut later it turned out that this release date maybe he’s late. OsitaLV reports that it should be DJI’s first product in the second half of 2022. The fact that prototypes are now being filmed in use means a full launch couldn’t be too far away.