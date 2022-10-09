A look at the Pixel Tablet user interface: Android, Google Camera [Gallery]

Besides sharing that Pixel Tablet is Powered by Tensor G2 And it has Charging Speaker Dock, Google showcased more Android user interface and many display inspired smart screens.

Android for tablet

Google explicitly states that “the foundation of the Pixel Tablet is Android, including Material You.”

And just as Pixel phones have always been the best and purest expression of Android, the Pixel Tablet is the best way to experience Android on a tablet.

To that end, we see what the Pixel’s home screen looks like on tablets. Quick overview, which already gets a file Few upgrades with Pixel 7, appears in the top corner and again aligned to the left, despite all that horizontal space available. Besides the apps, the dock includes a search bar with voice/assistant and access to Google Lens. The main screen appears to be in a 6×4 configuration.

Interesting are the apps that Google has chosen to place and highlight on the Pixel Tablet’s home screen. we see registered Indicating that Google will update the user interface for tablets, which may look a lot like a file Existing landscape design. Along with Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Keep, the presence of the logger reflects how Google told us it wanted the Pixel Tablet to deliver a good productivity experience, particularly with its Workspace suite of apps.

Meanwhile, the tablet content consumption aspect is reflected in Google TV and YouTube, as well as photos, although this also means that photo editing would be nicer on a larger screen. One of the more curious additions is the Personal Security app. It is not clear how exactly that will work.

We take another look at the two-column Settings app, which again is set to Wallpaper & style. We see that the lock screen without any notifications just centers the two-line clock. Other than that, alerts appear on the right with a maximum of five lines and icons for everything else in the tray. Under a quick glimpse, we see a larger media player.

Finally on the lock screen we have the Home shortcut that takes you to the controls of the smart device. The main UI is unchanged and is just a grid, but clicking reveals how the controls appear as a right-aligned popup for the Nest Thermostat. This UI retains context and it would be nice if this element was more visible on Android.

Smart Display UI on Pixel Tablet

When the Pixel Tablet is plugged into the speaker base for charging and viewing slide shows, the time and a glance appear in the corner, while the Cast icon on the top right shows “this tablet.”

Accessing the Google Assistant when docked loads a bottom sheet user interface that spans the entire width of the screen. (Narrowing down a bit wouldn’t hurt.) This is the opposite of the Nest Hub which displays command scripts at the top, while Google takes great inspiration from the anchored music controls. The Now Playing screen is very similar to the Smart View version with a large cover image, scrubber, play/pause, shuffle, rewind, and even cast controls.

Android Tablet Apps

Google also provided a look at a handful of files New apps optimized for tabletsand noted how they “have collaborated closely with developers to ensure that apps take advantage of large screen features such as split screen and stylus support.”

Google Home : The design described in I/O was based on a previous iteration. this is new It still uses the navigation rail, but looks a lot better with five tabs instead of just two. We see the Favorites screen taking advantage of the extra space for what should be a great tablet experience. We also take a look at the camera stream user interface.

: The design described in I/O was based on a previous iteration. this is new It still uses the navigation rail, but looks a lot better with five tabs instead of just two. We see the Favorites screen taking advantage of the extra space for what should be a great tablet experience. We also take a look at the camera stream user interface. google camera : Taking cues from version 8.7 on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, we have the app controls located on the left. This includes a drop-down menu for the upper-left corner settings and a pill-shaped console.

: Taking cues from version 8.7 on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, we have the app controls located on the left. This includes a drop-down menu for the upper-left corner settings and a pill-shaped console. google one: Another look at the app, which is similar to the website, and is yet to be published.

