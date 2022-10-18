A nanny claims that Olivia Wilde gave up the dog to be with Harry Styles

Did she choose the pop star over her puppy?

Olivia Wilde’s former groomer claims the director ditched her dog Gordon so she could travel with then-new boyfriend Harry Styles and spend more time with him.

“After, after [Wilde] the left [at the start of November 2020]came to visit and said, ‘We have to find Gordon a new home,’ ‘carelessly,’ the former employee claimed. to the Daily Mail Tuesday.

“Jason doesn’t really care about animals and wanted him out of their house ASAP.”

Olivia Wilde allegedly gave up her dog in order to spend more time with Harry Styles. Gavills / Bruce / Backgrade

According to the groomer, who chose to remain anonymous, the “Ted Lasso” star, 47, once told that Wilde, 38, only had a pet to “show up anyway” and that she “seldom cares about it.” .

“I told Jason I knew someone who liked Gordon and was willing to take him in, so Jason said, ‘Let’s get him out of here right now,'” the woman claimed.

The dog reportedly went to live with Wild Walker Terriers, based in New York.

Wilde, who is shown here with her golden retriever in April 2020, is accused of using the pet for an “appearance”. Mega

Aside from the allegations about Wilde’s Golden Retriever, the nanny has made several compelling claims about her former bosses, including that the beloved Sudeikis Once he threw himself under Wilde’s car to prevent her from leaving and that it is alleged The worker was expelled from his home drunk anger.

However, exes Wilde and Sudeikis got together on Monday afternoon to debunk the nanny’s allegations.

they said In a joint statement To Page Six, “As parents, it is very upsetting to know that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make false and shameful accusations about us in public.

“Her 18 months of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate climax. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she now chooses to leave our family alone.”



Exes Sudeikis and Wilde came together on Monday to criticize the nanny for her allegations. WireImage

Despite Sudeikis and Wilde trying to shut it down, the Daily Mail released a sequel to their interview with the nanny, in which she also claimed the “Don’t Worry Darling” director spearheaded the former “Saturday Night Live” star.

When I saw Olivia Hand in hand as a couple With Harry in the news [in January 2021]She was shocked because just a month ago, when we were in Los Angeles, she was texting Jason saying she loved him,” the woman claimed to the outlet.

Then Jason said, She was just here [at the house] She was naked in the pool and then slept with me naked in the bed.”

The groomer claims that Wilde abandoned her dog “within weeks” of meeting Styles. GC . pictures

Sudeikis representatives did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment on the recent nanny’s allegations and Wilde’s representative declined to comment on the latest allegations.

wild Negation That she left Sudeikis for Styles, 28, although an insider recently told us the father of the two was saddened by the split.

The former couple, who got engaged in 2013, share two children: Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6.