A new era has dawned for the NCAA: paying athletes directly

Since its founding, the NCAA has operated with a business model that defines a college athlete as an amateur. Over the years, as college sports has evolved into a massive enterprise, lawsuits and labor actions have chipped away at this model, which has increasingly become seen as exploitative in big-money sports like football and men’s basketball.

But the NCAA’s $2.8 billion settlement Thursday night in an antitrust class action represents the deadliest — and perhaps decisive — blow to that system.

If approved by a U.S. District Judge in California, the settlement would allow the creation of college athletics’ first revenue-sharing plan, a historic shift in which schools would pay athletes directly to play.

However, this radical change also brings questions of its own, critics say. These include whether women would be compensated fairly, whether smaller conferences would bear a disproportionate burden of settlement, and whether this framework would do anything to limit the power of co-ops — booster-funded groups that lure players with payments to hop from one school to another. .