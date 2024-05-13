A new movie called Wicked shows the moment Glinda and Elphaba starred

new evil Tractor Coming up on Wednesday, and with this announcement comes a short film featuring director Jon M. Chu (Crazy rich asians, In the highlands) Sharing his enthusiasm for Wizard of Oz-Inspired music– but mostly focused on Stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivoincluding their emotional and adorable reactions when cast.

Wicked – Passion Project

A hit musical described as “the untold story of the Witches of Oz” evil It follows the green-skinned Elphaba (Erivo) and the golden-haired Glinda (Grande). According to the official synopsis, “The two meet as students at Shi’s University in the fantasy land of Oz and form an unexpected but profound friendship. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship comes to a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda’s unwavering desire for popularity leads her to be tempted by Power, while Elphaba’s determination to remain true to herself and those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will eventually lead them to fulfill their destinies as the Good Glinda and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Michelle Yeoh as Madame Moribel. Jonathan Bailey as Fierro; Ethan Slater as Puck; Marissa Budd as Nessarose; And Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard of Oz. Other co-stars include Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Kayla Settle and Peter Dinklage.

evil It hits theaters on November 27. Villain part two It is scheduled to be released on November 26, 2025.

