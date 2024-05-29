A new Paper Mario survey reportedly suggests that unique character designs could generate revenue

When Paper Mario: The Origami King was released on Switch, word started spreading that the development team was no longer able to “modify” characters in the series. Now that GameCube title Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is officially back, it looks like Nintendo may be reconsidering its stance.

As highlighted Nintendoa new player survey is said to be making the rounds in select areas asking Paper Mario fans about unique character designs in the series.

The survey asks what “type of character” fans like best – and one answer seems to be “I like characters that look like other familiar characters, but have a unique look or personality.” In addition to this, there is another question asking fans: which character do they prefer the most in the Thousand Years chapter?

The recently revived GameCube entry features all sorts of unique characters, but more recent games have moved away from this. According to producer Kensuke Tanabe, it has not been possible to “modify Mario characters or create original characters that touch on the Mario world” since Paper Mario: Poster Star on 3DS.

You can read more about this (including Shigeru Miyamoto’s post) in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: