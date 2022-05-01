A new PlayStation game takes a decade to get the Platinum Cup

The new PlayStation version will take players at least 10 years to become platinum, much to the chagrin of the PlayStation community. The Platinum Trophy is the final trophy in every PlayStation game. Once a player unlocks the second to last trophy, they get platinum, which basically tells the other players that that person has 100% complete in that game. It’s nothing but bragging rights, but boy does it feel good. Trophy hunters are not completely new to the concept of patience, there are a lot of challenging games that require a huge waste of time in order to complete them completely, but the player is usually proactive in making it happen.

right Now , The long-awaited edition of The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Players are required to do nothing in the game for 10 years to get the “Super Go Outside” trophy. If you accidentally open the game in Year 5, you will have to start over. The Cup requires players not to play the game for a full decade, which means it won’t be possible until April 2032. Of course, if you’re a tournament hunter, you know that you technically don’t have to play by these rules. The only way the game knows that 10 years have passed is through the internal clock on the console, so it’s possible that if you just set the PlayStation clock to the exact 10 years you last played the game, you can unlock the trophy. While it’s not certain, it’s unlikely that many people will remember returning to the game in 10 years, especially if the PlayStation 6 is out by then. The game is also available on Xbox, so if players want an easy (or very hard) 100 Gamerscore, it can probably be achieved in the same way on Microsoft consoles.

There are a number of games I made earlier, so players can only unlock trophies and achievements after a certain amount of time has passed. Batman City It was famous for that, so players had to visit the calendar man in his dungeon during every major holiday in real life to unlock a trophy/achievement. Of course, many have just used the internal clock loophole, but some people have waited an entire year to unlock it.

