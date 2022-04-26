April 26, 2022

A new PS5 update rolls out this week – a game-changer

Len Houle April 26, 2022 3 min read

A new PS5 update is rolling out this week that will bring a variable refresh rate (VRR, for short) to the Sony console – a feature that will improve the performance of various PS5 games.

This news comes as a surprise as Sony previously stated that support for VRR will arrive in the “coming months”. However, it appears that the company has managed to speed up the process, revealing PlayStation Blog That support for VRR is coming to every PS5 this week.

