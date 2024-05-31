May 31, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A new species of dinosaur has been discovered in Zimbabwe called Musankwa sanyatiensis

A new species of dinosaur has been discovered in Zimbabwe called Musankwa sanyatiensis

Cheryl Riley May 31, 2024 2 min read

Researchers say that the remains date back to the Late Triassic period.

May 30, 2024 at 9:24 PM ET

4 minutes read

A remarkable fossil discovery in Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe has led to the naming of a new species of dinosaur by researchers: Musankwa sanyatiensis.

The fossilized remains of the species’ only hind leg, including femur, tibia and ankle bones, were discovered embedded in a rock on the lake’s shore, according to a study published in 2017. Acta Paleontologica Polonica Thursday.

Researchers say that the remains date back to the Late Triassic period, about 210 million years ago.

After analyzing Musankwa Sanyatiensis, the researchers noted that the new species belongs to Sauropodomorpha, a group of long-necked dinosaurs that lived during the Late Triassic.

“Although fossil material is limited, these bones possess unique features that distinguish them from those of other dinosaurs that lived at the same time,” said Dr. Kimberly “Kimmy” Chappell, an assistant professor at Stony Brook University and a member emeritus of the Institute for Evolutionary Studies. In Wits he said in a press release To study Thursday.

The discovery of Mosankwa saniatensis represents the fourth dinosaur species to be named in Zimbabwe.

Previous findings from the African country include Syntarsus rhodesiensis in 1969, Vulcanodon karibaensis in 1972, and Mbiresaurus raathi in 2022, according to the press release.

The study was conducted by researchers from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) in South Africa, the Natural History Museum of Zimbabwe, and Stony Brook University in New York, and was led by Professor Paul Barrett from the Natural History Museum in London.

See also  How to watch the "green comet" as it approaches its closest point in 50,000 years

In March 2024, a 70 million-year-old fossil that turned out to be a nearly complete skeleton of a long-necked titanosaur was discovered by a man walking his dog in France.

Damien Bocheteau found the huge skeleton in the woods of Montolier, near his home in the village of Crozy in southern France.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Turns out the real-life Star Trek planet is just a star illusion

May 31, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

ULA Atlas V Boeing Starliner crew flight test

May 30, 2024 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

If the Big Bang created miniature black holes, where are they located?

May 30, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Eminem releases a new song called “Houdini” from the album The Death of Slim Shady

May 31, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

A new species of dinosaur has been discovered in Zimbabwe called Musankwa sanyatiensis

May 31, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves live scores and stats – May 30, 2024

May 31, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Google is putting more restrictions on its AI Overviews feature after it asked people to put glue on pizza

May 31, 2024 Len Houle