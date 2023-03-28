A “parade” of planets creates a “cosmic light bomb” for stargazers in the Gulf region

Stargazers in the Bay Area will want to look up at the sky just after sunset starting Monday: there will be a rare “parade” of five planets, weather permitting, plus a star cluster and crescent moon.
Although the “planet parade” may be visible after sunset in the next few days, the best chance is sooner than later, said Paul Lynam of the Lake Observatory at Mount Hamilton. The best chance is tonight.”
“Amateur organizer. Wannabe beer evangelist. General web fan. Certified internet ninja. Avid reader.”
More Stories
SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink 5-5 rocket launch
The shark “didn’t look right.” Was it a plastic toy?
How to see the five planets aligned in the Monday night sky