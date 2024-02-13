A passenger has died on a 9-month Royal Caribbean cruise around the world

A guest on board Royal Caribbean's nine-month round-the-world cruise has died, the company said Tuesday.

“A guest sailing on the Serenade of the Seas has unfortunately passed away,” a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said in a statement.

Details about the passenger and circumstances of death were not revealed.

“We are actively providing support and assistance to guest's loved ones at this time. Beyond the privacy of guest and family, we have nothing further to share at this time,” the spokesperson said.

The Serenade of the Seas took off from Miami on December 10, 2023 The ultimate world cruise a trip.

The cruise takes passengers overseas over 274 nights to all seven continents, more than 60 countries and 11 Wonders of the World, including the Taj Mahal in India and the Statue of Christ the Redeemer in Brazil.

The ship has so far transited through Mexico, the Caribbean, Brazil, Peru and Ecuador on its voyage to South America in January. The Asia-Pacific leg of the voyage began on Sunday, which will see the ship pass through Hawaii, Polynesia and Australia. From there, the cruise will continue to other major destinations including South Korea, Japan, India, the United Arab Emirates and Greece.

Serenade of the Seas has 13 decks, 1,073 rooms and can accommodate more than 2,100 guests.

The ultimate world cruise has One corner of TikTok has sparked interest, with some users comparing the trip to a reality TV show experience. Users pointed out that with too much time spent at sea, a lot can happen, including relationships, fights, pregnancy and death.

Many passengers on board constantly documented the journey on TikTok and shared sneak peeks into life at sea.

One creator went so far as to create an “Ultimate World Cruise Bingo Card” to predict possible events that could unfold, including “a minor mystery to solve,” “a stowaway,” “a second coronavirus outbreak,” and “staff dating a passenger.”