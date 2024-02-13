February 14, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A passenger has died on a 9-month Royal Caribbean cruise around the world

A passenger has died on a 9-month Royal Caribbean cruise around the world

Cheryl Riley February 13, 2024 2 min read

A guest on board Royal Caribbean's nine-month round-the-world cruise has died, the company said Tuesday.

“A guest sailing on the Serenade of the Seas has unfortunately passed away,” a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said in a statement.

Details about the passenger and circumstances of death were not revealed.

“We are actively providing support and assistance to guest's loved ones at this time. Beyond the privacy of guest and family, we have nothing further to share at this time,” the spokesperson said.

The Serenade of the Seas took off from Miami on December 10, 2023 The ultimate world cruise a trip.

The cruise takes passengers overseas over 274 nights to all seven continents, more than 60 countries and 11 Wonders of the World, including the Taj Mahal in India and the Statue of Christ the Redeemer in Brazil.

The ship has so far transited through Mexico, the Caribbean, Brazil, Peru and Ecuador on its voyage to South America in January. The Asia-Pacific leg of the voyage began on Sunday, which will see the ship pass through Hawaii, Polynesia and Australia. From there, the cruise will continue to other major destinations including South Korea, Japan, India, the United Arab Emirates and Greece.

Serenade of the Seas has 13 decks, 1,073 rooms and can accommodate more than 2,100 guests.

Recommended

The ultimate world cruise has One corner of TikTok has sparked interest, with some users comparing the trip to a reality TV show experience. Users pointed out that with too much time spent at sea, a lot can happen, including relationships, fights, pregnancy and death.

See also  Linda Iaccarino posts first tweet since becoming Twitter's new CEO as Elon Musk talks 'concerns' about new hire - Deadline

Many passengers on board constantly documented the journey on TikTok and shared sneak peeks into life at sea.

One creator went so far as to create an “Ultimate World Cruise Bingo Card” to predict possible events that could unfold, including “a minor mystery to solve,” “a stowaway,” “a second coronavirus outbreak,” and “staff dating a passenger.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Chrysler's Halcyon concept is a reminder that the company can be more than just minivans

February 13, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Nvidia Stock and Meta Drive These are the 10 leaders but they all face this one problem.

February 12, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Why flight attendants don't get paid by the hour for time on the ground: NPR

February 12, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a new website

February 13, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

An asteroid wiped out the dinosaurs. Did you help birds thrive?

February 13, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Jenny Cavnar has been named play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports California – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

February 13, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

The best power bank for Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally is on sale today

February 13, 2024 Len Houle