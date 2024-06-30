A pizzeria in Vermont was named one of the best restaurants in the United States by the New York Times. how do you go

Vermont may not be known for its pizza, but this popular restaurant makes up for it.

The New York Times published List of the 22 best places to get pizza In the United States on Wednesday. TillermanA restaurant and inn in Bristol, a small town about 45 minutes outside of Burlington, has been named one of the best restaurants and inns.

The pizza place’s rise to acclaim was rapid. Tillerman’s opened in 2022, replacing the Inn at Baldwin Creek and Mary’s Restaurant after the previous owners retired.

In the new era, the restaurant is located in an 18th-century farmhouse.

What the New York Times liked about Tillerman

Brett AndersonThe writer, who wrote the Tillerman section of the article, praised owners Jason Kirmes and Kate Barron, Tillerman chef Kelsey Martin, and sous chef Taylor Adams in the article.

“The rustic amenities — roaring fires in the winter, live music at night by the barn in the summer — remain a key element of the appeal here,” Anderson said.

Anderson might also say the restaurant’s selections include seasonal, crusty pizza.

What Tillerman’s Restaurant Said

The people at Tillerman, owned by Jason Kirmes and Kate Barron, It was posted on Instagram They talked about their inclusion in the Times article, saying how honored they felt to be featured in the article.

“It’s so fun to read about the evolution of something as ubiquitous, enduring and beloved as pizza,” the post reads.

In the post, there was also a tribute to Vermont’s pizza scene as well as an explanation of how every aspect of the Tillerman’s experience enriches the food they serve.

“We put a lot of thought and care into what we deliver, and a lot of it is behind the scenes, where people work hard – and it always goes back to our team who make it all possible,” the statement read.

The Tillerman store is located at 1868 N 116 Rd, Bristol, Vermont 05443. It is closed Saturday through Tuesday and open the rest of the week. Business hours are from 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Reyne Velasco is a trending topics reporter. She can be reached via email at [email protected].