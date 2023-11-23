A Pokemon Go trainer has found the ‘greatest wild appearance’ dating back to a classic game

A Pokemon Go player found two final Eevee evolutions in the wild, and many players were reminded of one of the series’ classic games from the 2000s.

In Pokemon Go, players can find the final evolution forms of certain Pokemon in the wild. However, these forms are not common compared to their pre-evolutionary counterparts.

A player recently found two special final evolution skins out in the wild in Pokemon Go.

Some of those who saw the shared screenshot thought of a famous video game from Pokemon history.

Trainer Go found Espeon and Umbreon together

On the Pokemon Go subreddit, there is a trainer named “PwPlanteThe two Eevee evolutions that first appeared in the Johto region, Espeon and Umbreon, are found together in the wild.

“I was so confused that I didn’t get the screenshot nearly in time,” the poster wrote regarding the discovery.

However, the coach decided not to catch either of them, claiming that he “didn’t bother to catch them. I don’t want to disturb the happy couple.”

Many other Pokemon Go players were quick to express how exciting this discovery was, as well as sharing similar experiences. “This is so beautiful,” one player wrote.

“I went through the same situation but with Nidocoin and NidoKing,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, others commented on the coincidence and referenced Pokemon Colosseum on the Nintendo GameCube. Espeon and Umbreon were the cover stars of the title.

“Wes is close, stay safe,” one player wrote about the two’s appearance in Pokemon Go. For those who don’t know, Whis was the main protagonist of Pokémon Colosseum who the duo served as his trusted sidekick.

Another player wrote: “Pokemon Colosseum Bros unite.”

While the trainer did not catch Espeon or Umbreon, it is important to note that those who want to add the duo to their Pokedex should keep in mind that they are not easy to obtain via evolution – unless one uses a special name trick.